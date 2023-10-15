Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Three Milwaukee businesses are joining forces to take elevated dining to a new level. On Oct. 18, Canni, 1033 and Cream City Wellness will present a collaborative, four-course dinner featuring food and beverages infused with CBD and Delta-9 THC.

The event will welcome guests age 21 and over to The Lanai event space, 810 S. 5th St., at 5 p.m. to enjoy a menu created by Adam Kemmler, executive chef at 1033.

In addition to Kemmler’s fine-dining flair, the dishes will feature exclusive infusions specially-made by Cream City Wellness. To pair, Canni will provide housemade aperitifs from its café and infusion bar.

In describing the event, the businesses said the experience “encapsulates all that we represent: innovation, creativity, quality, and community.”

Tickets are $150 each and are available for purchase online. Tax and gratuity is included. Each guest will also receive a $10 gift card to 1033.

Additional details, including a full menu, will be shared in the coming days.

19 Milwaukee Events to Haunt Your Halloween

Halloween weekend is creeping closer, and Milwaukee has no shortage of festivities to choose from — whether you’re in search of family-friendly frights or an all-out evening at one of your favorite haunts. Choose your own Halloween adventure from the following list of activities and events.

Mediterranean Restaurant Coming to Brewery District

Fil Fil is poised to add a second location just six months after launching its first restaurant near the Marquette University campus. The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is headed to 1125 N. 9th St., where it will join a number of existing counter-service eateries within The Restaurants at Eleven25. The food court-style operation is at the ground level of the Eleven25 student apartment complex. Owner Fady Qetairi debuted the restaurant at 700 W. Wisconsin Ave. last April, serving an extensive menu of American and Middle Eastern dishes — from chicken wings and fries to falafel and tabouli salad. The restaurant found quick success among neighbors, downtown office workers and nearby college students, making the decision to expand an easy one, according to Qetairi.

Bay View Bar and Restaurant Gets 15-Day Suspension

A Bay View sports bar and restaurant will remain closed until Oct. 25 following a 15-day suspension handed down by the City of Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to suspend Little Cancun Sports, 3040 S. Delaware Ave., based on testimony from neighbors who complained of excess noise and litter from the business and its patrons. The suspension went into effect at midnight on Oct. 10. Micah Oge, a neighbor, told the Licenses Committee that he observed a notable change in the business after the pandemic. The business, previously known as Little Cancun, closed in 2021 and reopened last October with a greater emphasis on sports.

Bay View’s C-viche Closing

C-viche will shutter its Bay View location in late October after nearly eight years in service. The restaurant’s Shorewood location, which opened last year, will remain in operation and absorb Bay View’s staff while owner Karlos Soriano seeks a new space for the soon-to-close restaurant, according to a Wednesday afternoon social media post from the business.

No More Maple Syrup Imposters

Wisconsin Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) loves real maple syrup so much that she’s kept a bottle in her purse so she’s never out to breakfast and forced to put artificial syrup on her pancakes. Last week, due to her love of maple syrup nearly as intense as Buddy, the main character in the movie Elf, Roys and Rep. Dave Considine (D-Baraboo), introduced legislation aimed at preventing restaurants from mislabeling artificial syrup as the real deal. “One of my pet peeves is when I go to a restaurant and I ask ‘do you have real maple syrup?’ And they say yes,” Roys said. “And then I order based on that information, and then you can just see when they’re walking towards the table, that’s not real maple syrup, and I’m just like, ‘I should have ordered the omelet.’” Under the bill, which Reps. Jodi Emerson (D-Eau Claire) and Shae Sortwell (R-Two Rivers) signed on to co-sponsor shortly after its introduction, “public eating places” won’t be allowed to identify a product as maple syrup on labels or menus unless it is actually maple syrup. The proposal’s co-sponsorship memo notes that Wisconsin already has similar provisions preventing restaurant-goers from being served margarine instead of butter or honey with added sweeteners. The bill doesn’t include any enforcement mechanisms or penalties for restaurants, but Considine said the goal is to set a “standard” for supporting the state’s nearly $14 million syrup industry. Read the full article

Third Ward’s Press Waffles Will Close

Changes are in store for Press, but fans will still be able to find their favored Belgian Liège Waffles at festivals, markets and grocery stores throughout the area. Starting next week, the business will begin to restructure as co-founder Emily Thomas departs to pursue other opportunities, the owners announced Monday. Aaron Rosko will continue operations, albeit in an edited format. The most notable change will be the closure of Press’s cafe space in the Historic Third Ward. Located in the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., the cafe will have its final service on Oct. 14. “All businesses change over time, and we are no different,” the company wrote as part of a social media post. “Going forward the business will refocus on our mission of making the best Liège waffles in the world, with sales through Trailer Jane and our slowly growing grocer and food service frozen waffle channels.”

Chefs Bartolotta, Kaysen to Host 5-Course Dinner

A good meal can bring back memories, evoke powerful emotions and even tell a story. On Thursday, Oct. 19, two award-winning chefs will host An Evening of Storytelling, channeling their expertise — influenced by a lifetime of experience — into a five-course dinner. In tandem with the gourmet meal, chefs Paul Bartolotta and Gavin Kaysen will share tales of their culinary escapades, triumphs, learning moments and more with guests at the event, which will take place at Bacchus, 925 E. Wells St. While Bartolotta is a household name in Milwaukee, encompassing both the two-time James Beard award-winning chef and his company’s portfolio of dining establishments, Kaysen may be lesser known. The chef, who operates a handful of restaurants in Minneapolis under Soigné Hospitality, earned the James Beard award for Best Chef Midwest in 2018. His French-inspired eatery, Spoon and Stable, received a James Beard Award nomination for Best New Restaurant in 2015. The foundation also recognized Kaysen as a Rising Star” in 2008. Outside the kitchen, Kaysen acts as president for Ment’or Foundation Team USA.

Sugar Maple Hosting Nintendo-Themed Pop-Up

Sugar Maple‘s latest pop-up will celebrate the creators behind “Mario Kart,” “Pokemon” and “Animal Crossing,” incorporating local art, limited-edition merch and more into a four-day event during the lead-up to Halloween. Nintendo, the prolific Japanese multinational video game company, will be the theme and inspiration for the pop-up, which will run from Thursday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Bay View bar, 441 E. Lincoln Ave. Throughout the weekend, cocktail connoisseurs Xay Matabele and Harrison Browning will be serving Nintendo-inspired drinks (both N/A and traditional) including Ginger-Basil Smash Bros. and Wonkey Kong, a sour IPA by Mason Ale Works.

Riverwest Brewing Syndicate To Release Toasted Hemp Beer

Vegan Restaurant Opening at Sherman Phoenix

A new vegan restaurant will open its doors on the North Side by the end of the month. Planted Vibes has announced plans to begin its soft opening on Oct. 17 at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave. The upcoming concept marks an expansion for the marketplace, where it will replace Funky Fresh Spring Rolls and bring an additional health-focused eatery to the business hub. But it also signifies growth for owners Arielleand Brandon Hawthorne. It’s been an eventful year for the vegan chefs, who also operate Twisted Plants. The couple oversees two brick-and-mortar locations — plus a food truck — for the plant-based comfort food restaurant. A third is expected to open this fall in West Allis. Planted Vibes, while also specializing in vegan food, will be its own concept, Brandon Hawthorne told Urban Milwaukee in August. The fast-casual restaurant plans to serve an assortment of handheld items, including a plant-based Beyond Meat burger and a “pulled pork” sandwich that substitutes shredded and marinated jackfruit for meat.

