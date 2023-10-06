Vegan Restaurant Opening at Sherman Phoenix

Planted Vibes is set to begin its soft opening on Oct. 17.

A new vegan restaurant will open its doors on the North Side by the end of the month. Planted Vibes has announced plans to begin its soft opening on Oct. 17 at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The upcoming concept marks an expansion for the marketplace, where it will replace Funky Fresh Spring Rolls and bring an additional health-focused eatery to the business hub. But it also signifies growth for owners Arielle and Brandon Hawthorne.

It’s been an eventful year for the vegan chefs, who also operate Twisted Plants. The couple oversees two brick-and-mortar locations — plus a food truck — for the plant-based comfort food restaurant. A third is expected to open this fall in West Allis.

Planted Vibes, while also specializing in vegan food, will be its own concept, Brandon Hawthorne told Urban Milwaukee in August. The fast-casual restaurant plans to serve an assortment of handheld items, including a plant-based Beyond Meat burger and a “pulled pork” sandwich that substitutes shredded and marinated jackfruit for meat.

Another option will be pre-made bowls, similar to those offered at Qdoba and Chipotle. The protein and vegetable-heavy meals will be available with a range of flavors and toppings, including a Mexican-inspired bowl with quinoa, meatless crumbles, lettuce, tomatoes and jalapeno; an Asian-inspired bowl with quinoa, plant-based steak, broccoli, red onions, shredded carrots and sesame seeds; and a barbeque bowl with potatoes, plant-based chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and barbeque sauce.

The health-focused restaurant also plans to forgo fried foods, opting for grilling, baking or sautéing instead. “Everything will be geared towards a healthier concept,” Brandon Hawthorne said.

He added that he’s looking forward to returning to the Sherman Park area, after first launching the Twisted Plants food truck nearby in 2019.

“When we started, this was the place we kind of established our roots,” he said.

Sherman Phoenix is currently home to 20 small businesses, including those focusing on food and drink, hair and beauty, clothing, art, wellness and mentorship.

The marketplace has seen a number of changes lately, with Happy Days Day Bar, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls and — most recently — Confectionately Yours — exiting the business hub. New concepts Baked Dreams and Cheers are slated to fill the vacancies.

Meanwhile, two existing vendors, Lush Gourmet Popcorn and Buffalo Boss, have recently expanded with stand-alone locations in Riverwest and the Avenues West, respectively.

Sherman Phoenix Marketplace is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Oct. 17 soft opening for Planted Vibes will begin at 11 a.m.