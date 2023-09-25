Lush Gourmet Popcorn Opens in Riverwest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Lush Popcorn officially opened its doors in the Riverwest neighborhood on Sept. 22., celebrating the culmination of nearly a decade of growth. The new brick-and-mortar business, 920 E. Locust St. is the first standalone location for owners Marcia and Marc Taylor, who first launched Lush in 2014.

While the day marked the beginning of a new chapter for the business, it also celebrated the journey it took to get this far — as well as the people who helped along the way.

A crowd of approximately 45 attendees included key players from each stage of the business: Parents who nurtured the Taylor siblings’ early passion for entrepreneurship; friends who encouraged the pair to start selling their popcorn creations; representatives from The Dolphin Pool, which awarded funding to help the business grow; fellow Sherman Phoenix Marketplace tenants: and finally, Riverwest business owners and residents who came to support the newest addition to the neighborhood.

“It’s awesome to see it come full circle in terms of making sure that we’re staying grounded in the community where we work and live, and making sure we have an impact here,” said Marcia Taylor, who addressed the grand opening crowd from the front steps of the new business.

The building, most recently home to Klinger’s East, has been redecorated in Lush’s signature black-and-yellow color scheme. The exterior changes, including fresh signage and an all-black awning, are subtle. But inside, the space has seen a complete transformation. Buttery-yellow walls, chairs and curtains lend a pop of color, while muted gray paint and black fixtures tone things down. A curved bar, selfie-corner and plant wall add visual interest.

A number of fellow vendors from Sherman Phoenix, where Lush opened in 2018, were in attendance at the event, along with Stacia Thompson, executive director of the marketplace.

“We have plenty of representation here from the Sherman Phoenix family, and I think that’s just the way we roll,” Thompson said. “While we are sad to see you leave, we are happy to see you go, because that is the Sherman Phoenix model — to grow and go.”

The new location for Lush operates as a full bar, popcorn factory and tasting room, offering signature cocktails, fruit-infused lemonade, locally-sourced snacks — including popcorn — and a seasonal food menu.

Lush is known for its popcorn, available in flavors such as Wisconsin cheddar, maple bourbon and white chocolate. The business also offers several vegan options and a line of liquor-infused popcorn.

Alderman Jonathan Brostoff said he’s looking forward to the “good times, good drinks and good popcorn” that the business will bring to the neighborhood. “Lush is such a welcome addition,” he said.

Another food-focused business, Kitchen Kings, is proposed for a building just east of Lush. The new restaurant would offer quick-service meals for takeout only, according to a license application.

Lush’s Riverwest location is open Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

