Sugar Maple Hosting Nintendo-Themed Pop-Up

Mario, Pokemon and others star in a 4-day lineup featuring food, drinks and more.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Sugar Maple‘s latest pop-up will celebrate the creators behind “Mario Kart,” “Pokemon” and “Animal Crossing,” incorporating local art, limited-edition merch and more into a four-day event during the lead-up to Halloween.

Nintendo, the prolific Japanese multinational video game company, will be the theme and inspiration for the pop-up, which will run from Thursday, Oct. 19 through Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Bay View bar, 441 E. Lincoln Ave.

Throughout the weekend, cocktail connoisseurs Xay Matabele and Harrison Browning will be serving Nintendo-inspired drinks (both N/A and traditional) including Ginger-Basil Smash Bros. and Wonkey Kong, a sour IPA by Mason Ale Works.

In addition to decor meant to “immerse the viewer in the Nintendo world,” Sugar Maple will present a themed, curated art show featuring local creators. The pop-up will kick off on Oct. 19 with an artists’ reception, recognizing the show’s 20 artists. The reception will run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Meanwhile, attendees will be able to spectate or participate in a “Mario Kart 64” tournament. Sign-up begins at 8 p.m., with games beginning at 8:30 p.m. The champion will receive a trophy and a gift certificate.

Modern Maki will be on-site throughout the evening, serving fresh, inventive sushi rolls just outside the Sugar Maple building.

On Friday, Oct. 20, the bar will host a costume contest from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place winners.

Sweet Smoke BBQ will be on-site, slinging slow-smoked meats from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The bar will throw it back to Saturday morning cartoons — with a twist — on Oct. 21. From noon until 8 p.m., visitors can kick back with a drink and watch “Pokemon” or “Super Mario Bros. Super Show,” which will both be playing throughout the afternoon and evening.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., attendees can peruse a Nintendo-themed vendor fair, strike a pose in the Gameboy photo booth and enjoy snacks from MKE Taters food truck.

Milwaukee band Mechanical Life Vein will follow from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., playing tunes from “Super Mario Bros. 3” and “Metroid.”

On Sunday, Oct. 22, guests will have a chance to meet a Koopa, Yoshi or Charmeleon at Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo; the miniature herpetarium will feature real reptiles and will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A “Super Smash Bros. N64” tournament will begin at 2:30 p.m. Sign-up is at 2 p.m.

Chef Aaron Miles will close out the weekend’s culinary lineup, serving from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Pop-ups at Sugar Maple have become a regular occurence, with the Bay View bar frequently transforming its decor, menu and ambience to evoke a new theme, universe or pop culture phenomenon.

Previous events have centered on Studio Ghibli, Wes Anderson, anime and “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

Sugar Maple is open Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday from noon to 2 a.m. and Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

The bar serves more than 60 American craft beers with an emphasis on picks from small, craft breweries. Cocktails, N/A beverages and THC-infused drinks are also offered.