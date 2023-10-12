Mediterranean Restaurant Coming to Brewery District

Fil Fil plans to open its second location at Eleven25 early next month.

Fil Fil is poised to add a second location just six months after launching its first restaurant near the Marquette University campus.

The fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant is headed to 1125 N. 9th St., where it will join a number of existing counter-service eateries within The Restaurants at Eleven25. The food court-style operation is at the ground level of the Eleven25 student apartment complex.

Owner Fady Qetairi debuted the restaurant at 700 W. Wisconsin Ave. last April, serving an extensive menu of American and Middle Eastern dishes — from chicken wings and fries to falafel and tabouli salad.

The restaurant found quick success among neighbors, downtown office workers and nearby college students, making the decision to expand an easy one, according to Qetairi.

“I’m doing good in the first location,” he said. “They like my food and they enjoy it.”

The new location is slated to open early next month and will keep the same menu as the original, Qetairi said. That includes sandwiches such as beef gyro, served on a warm pita with tomato, onion and tzatziki; chicken shawarma with pickles and garlic sauce and falafel with hummus, pickles and house salad.

Protein bowls, chicken wings, fish fry and shrimp will also be available, along with a variety of veggie plates and salads like fattoush, tabouli and classic Greek salad.

Side options include pita bread, pizza puffs, onion rings, hummus, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers and more.

The Restaurants at Eleven25 is also home to Marco Pollo, Lucky’s Spitfire, Bento Xpert and Tangled – Noodles and More. The latter is the newest addition, having relocated over the summer from its previous location, 1404 W. Wells St., on Marquette’s campus.

Beyond Eleven25, the Brewery District has seen major change throughout the past several years, and especially within the past 12 months. In 2022, the district welcomed a new brewery, event space and karaoke bar.

Go Grocer MKE, a small-format grocery chain, is planning to open its second location in the neighborhood. The store is expected to open in the coming months, joining an existing location in the Historic Third Ward.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Fil Fil are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, according to a license application.