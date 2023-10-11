Bay View’s C-viche Closing

Seafood restaurant's final day will be Oct. 22. Shorewood location will continue.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

C-viche will shutter its Bay View location in late October after nearly eight years in service.

The restaurant’s Shorewood location, which opened last year, will remain in operation and absorb Bay View’s staff while owner Karlos Soriano seeks a new space for the soon-to-close restaurant, according to a Wednesday afternoon social media post from the business.

It is with a heavy heart that we come to announce our Bay View family will be closing its doors in the… coming weeks. While we are venturing out to look for a new location our amazing staff will be relocating to our Shorewood location during this move. I, Madalynn, the long standing general manager, Marcos, Alexa, Simon and Luis would like to thank… our beautiful customers for supporting us and creating such an amazing family over the last few years.

The Bay View restaurant’s final service will take place on Oct. 22.

C-viche, 2165 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., opened in 2016, offering Ibero-American small plates with an emphasis on seafood. The menu takes inspiration from Peruvian cuisine with dishes such as tallarin, papa a la huancaina and anticuchos.

The restaurant also serves salads and entrees including tacos and enchiladas, as well as a variety of ceviches — its namesake dish, which features fish or seafood marinated in citrus juice.

The beverage program features handcrafted cocktails and an international wine list.

Soriano also operates Kompali, a taco concept that has locations on Brady Street and at 3rd Street Market Hall.

Bay View’s C-viche will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Oct. 22.

The restaurant’s website encourages patrons to call (414) 800-7329 to confirm hours.

Following the closure, the Shorewood location, 4330 N. Oakland Ave., will remain open.

Soriano was in the news earlier this year after at least four women accused him of sexual assault. He faces four felony counts of third-degree sexual assault and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault, according to court records.

The case is pending. A motion hearing is scheduled for Dec. 8.