Third Ward’s Press Waffles Will Close

Cafe's final service is on Oct. 14. Mobile and retail arms will continue.

Changes are in store for Press, but fans will still be able to find their favored Belgian Liège Waffles at festivals, markets and grocery stores throughout the area.

Starting next week, the business will begin to restructure as co-founder Emily Thomas departs to pursue other opportunities, the owners announced Monday. Aaron Rosko will continue operations, albeit in an edited format.

The most notable change will be the closure of Press’s cafe space in the Historic Third Ward. Located in the Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., the cafe will have its final service on Oct. 14.

“All businesses change over time, and we are no different,” the company wrote as part of a social media post. “Going forward the business will refocus on our mission of making the best Liège waffles in the world, with sales through Trailer Jane and our slowly growing grocer and food service frozen waffle channels.”

Thomas and Rosko founded Press in 2015 as a mobile operation, vending their Belgian-style waffles at the Tosa Farmers Market. The waffles, crafted with brioche-based dough and laced with crispy, caramelized pearl sugar, were quick to catch on with audiences throughout the Milwaukee area.

The business later expanded from its table-and-tent setup to its recognizable mint-green and white 1962 camper, nicknamed Trailer Jane, and began making appearances at a wide variety of local markets and events.

Waffles from Trailer Jane are available plain — with just a dusting of powdered sugar — or with any number of toppings including Nutella, lemon curd and whipped cream or honey goat cheese and candied bacon.

In 2019, Thomas and Rosko opened the doors of the Third Ward cafe, inviting customers to indulge in signature waffles, baguette sandwiches, salads and drinks such as coffee and espresso in a more permanent, brick-and-mortar format.

The cafe will remain open through the end of the week for final visits. The hours of operation are Wednesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

After that, Press waffles will continue to be available in frozen toaster packs at retailers including Sendik’s Food Market, Metcalfe’s and Sentry Foods.

Trailer Jane will also continue to make appearances at local events. During the upcoming changes, Press plans to honor all scheduled catering and events. Existing gift cards for the cafe can be applied to catering services; however, cafe reward points will need to be used in-store before the closing date.

Rosko did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.