Riverwest Brewing Syndicate To Release Toasted Hemp Beer

The Riverwest Brewery Syndicate is convening for another round of collaborative brewing — this time, crafting a beer that incorporates toasted hemp seeds.

And while the resulting product won’t have any THC-related psychoactive properties, the syndicate is leaning into the general theme, serving toasted Cheba Hut subs on brew day and tapping a Grateful Dead cover band for the release party.

Representatives from Amorphic Beer, Black Husky Brewing, Company Brewing, Gathering Place Brewing Company and Lakefront Brewery, which together comprise the Riverwest Brewery Syndicate, will gather at Black Husky, 909 E. Locust St., on Oct. 13 for brew day.

Neighbors and fellow beer-enthusiasts are invited to observe the process beginning at 10 a.m., but will have to wait for a sample of the finished beer, which is scheduled to release on Oct. 25 at The Gig, 1132 E. Wright St. The release party will include a live performance from Grateful Dead cover band Another One.

The latest collaboration beer will get its nutty flavor and rounded mouthfeel from hemp seeds, which are small, fatty and rich in protein. Although the seeds come from the Cannabis sativa plant, they do not produce a mind-altering effect when ingested.

With this beer, the syndicate is dipping its toes into a larger, hemp-focused trend that’s slowly making headway throughout the city. Bay View‘s Sugar Maple, for example, offers a lineup of cocktails spiked with Delta-8 THC rather than alcohol. Last week, Indeed Brewing Company introduced packages of two-milligram THC edibles to its taproom. Vennture Brew Co. recently introduced its own cannabis beverage, Broach, which contains 3-milligrams of Delta-9 THC and six-milligrams of CBD per can.

The Riverwest Brewery Syndicate released its first collaboration brew, Sticke Alt, in 2019. Since then, the syndicate series has produced Dulce de Leche Stout, brewed at Company in January 2020; Landbier, brewed at Gathering Place and released in May 2020, and Extra Special Bitter, brewed at Lakefront in November 2022; and The Syndicate Belgian IPA, brewed at Amorphic Beer and released in May.

The syndicate also runs a shuttle, Five-Three-Brew-One-Two, between the group’s five taprooms. The free, hop-on/hop-off shuttle travels on a continuous, 35-minute loop from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Saturday.