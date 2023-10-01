The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Plats and Parcels: Milwaukee’s Last Automotive Plant May Close

1. Plats and Parcels: Milwaukee’s Last Automotive Plant May Close

Stellantis facility in Bay View could close. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.

Sep 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

New Burger Restaurant for Bay View

2. New Burger Restaurant for Bay View

Patty Shack is slated to open in former Sisu Cafe space.

Sep 25th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: How Much Do Brewers Benefit Milwaukee?

3. Murphy’s Law: How Much Do Brewers Benefit Milwaukee?

Vos claims city is the biggest beneficiary. Really? Let’s look at the numbers.

Sep 25th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar

4. Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar

And you won’t have to pay $5 million after buyer found for other properties.

Sep 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

What to Know About New COVID-19 Booster Shots

5. What to Know About New COVID-19 Booster Shots

Switching brands may help, switching arms may not.

Sep 25th, 2023 by Elizabeth Dohms-Harter

Blind Tiger Announces Closing Date

6. Blind Tiger Announces Closing Date

New bar serving cocktails and Mexican eats is proposed to replace the soon-to-close ‘speakeasy.’

Sep 29th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: The Legal Trickery of Robin Vos

7. Murphy’s Law: The Legal Trickery of Robin Vos

Using every pseudo-legal tactic to fight fair maps and muzzle Justice Protasiewicz.

Sep 27th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Oak Creek Manufacturer Looks to Sell or Close

8. Oak Creek Manufacturer Looks to Sell or Close

133 jobs at stake. Superior Die Set Corp. says it may have found buyer.

Sep 26th, 2023 by Joe Schulz

West Side’s Triciclo Peru is Closed

9. West Side’s Triciclo Peru is Closed

Restaurant at 38th and Vliet shuttered last week with no explanation.

Sep 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Buffalo Boss Celebrates Grand Opening

10. Buffalo Boss Celebrates Grand Opening

Highly-regarded chicken wing restaurant has officially landed on the Near West Side.

Sep 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Governor Evers approves I-894 project, construction to begin this week

1. Governor Evers approves I-894 project, construction to begin this week

 

Sep 26th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Near West Side Partners Selects Stephanie Sherman as Associate Director

2. Near West Side Partners Selects Stephanie Sherman as Associate Director

Sherman brings strategic leadership expertise in nonprofit and small business development

Sep 20th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.

Brady Corporation Foundation Receives Pathfinders’ 2023 Community Partner Award

3. Brady Corporation Foundation Receives Pathfinders’ 2023 Community Partner Award

 

Sep 25th, 2023 by Pathfinders

Milwaukee Bucks to Host Welcome Rally for Damian Lillard on Saturday, Sept. 30, on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum

4. Milwaukee Bucks to Host Welcome Rally for Damian Lillard on Saturday, Sept. 30, on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum

Fans encouraged to arrive starting at 2 p.m.

Sep 28th, 2023 by Milwaukee Bucks

Meteorologist Daji Aswad Joins Weather Watch 12

5. Meteorologist Daji Aswad Joins Weather Watch 12

WISN 12 welcomes Aswad to weekend evening newscats

Sep 8th, 2020 by WISN 12

Senator Baldwin Statement on the Indictment of Senator Bob Menendez

6. Senator Baldwin Statement on the Indictment of Senator Bob Menendez

 

Sep 26th, 2023 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Milwaukee County Board Supervisory District 4 Candidate Jack Eckblad Announces First Slate of Endorsements: Local Leaders Endorse Vision of Bold, Responsible Leadership

7. Milwaukee County Board Supervisory District 4 Candidate Jack Eckblad Announces First Slate of Endorsements: Local Leaders Endorse Vision of Bold, Responsible Leadership

 

Sep 25th, 2023 by Jack Eckblad

Wangard Partners Announces Matt Moroney as New CEO

8. Wangard Partners Announces Matt Moroney as New CEO

Stewart Wangard assumes role as Executive Chairman of the Board, marking culmination of long-term succession plan

Sep 22nd, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.

Milwaukee Brewers Clinch National League Central Division Championship!

9. Milwaukee Brewers Clinch National League Central Division Championship!

Division Championship Postseason Gear Available NOW at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field; Postseason Tickets On Sale

Sep 26th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

2023 Women’s Convention Set to Take Place in Milwaukee to Bring Together Feminist Advocates in Preparation for 2024 Elections

10. 2023 Women’s Convention Set to Take Place in Milwaukee to Bring Together Feminist Advocates in Preparation for 2024 Elections

Event Kicks Off 2024 Election Season with Abortion Rights, Democracy Front & Center in Fight to Shape the Future of the Country

Sep 26th, 2023 by Women’s March WI

