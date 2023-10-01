The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Plats and Parcels: Milwaukee’s Last Automotive Plant May Close
Stellantis facility in Bay View could close. Plus: A recap of week’s real estate news.
Sep 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. New Burger Restaurant for Bay View
Patty Shack is slated to open in former Sisu Cafe space.
Sep 25th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. Murphy’s Law: How Much Do Brewers Benefit Milwaukee?
Vos claims city is the biggest beneficiary. Really? Let’s look at the numbers.
Sep 25th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
4. Partner Sought To Reopen Milwaukee’s Oldest Bar
And you won’t have to pay $5 million after buyer found for other properties.
Sep 15th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. What to Know About New COVID-19 Booster Shots
Switching brands may help, switching arms may not.
Sep 25th, 2023 by Elizabeth Dohms-Harter
6. Blind Tiger Announces Closing Date
New bar serving cocktails and Mexican eats is proposed to replace the soon-to-close ‘speakeasy.’
Sep 29th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
7. Murphy’s Law: The Legal Trickery of Robin Vos
Using every pseudo-legal tactic to fight fair maps and muzzle Justice Protasiewicz.
Sep 27th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
8. Oak Creek Manufacturer Looks to Sell or Close
133 jobs at stake. Superior Die Set Corp. says it may have found buyer.
Sep 26th, 2023 by Joe Schulz
9. West Side’s Triciclo Peru is Closed
Restaurant at 38th and Vliet shuttered last week with no explanation.
Sep 26th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Buffalo Boss Celebrates Grand Opening
Highly-regarded chicken wing restaurant has officially landed on the Near West Side.
Sep 28th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
2. Near West Side Partners Selects Stephanie Sherman as Associate Director
Sherman brings strategic leadership expertise in nonprofit and small business development
Sep 20th, 2023 by Near West Side Partners, Inc.
4. Milwaukee Bucks to Host Welcome Rally for Damian Lillard on Saturday, Sept. 30, on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum
Fans encouraged to arrive starting at 2 p.m.
Sep 28th, 2023 by Milwaukee Bucks
5. Meteorologist Daji Aswad Joins Weather Watch 12
WISN 12 welcomes Aswad to weekend evening newscats
Sep 8th, 2020 by WISN 12
8. Wangard Partners Announces Matt Moroney as New CEO
Stewart Wangard assumes role as Executive Chairman of the Board, marking culmination of long-term succession plan
Sep 22nd, 2023 by Wangard Partners, Inc.
9. Milwaukee Brewers Clinch National League Central Division Championship!
Division Championship Postseason Gear Available NOW at the Brewers Team Store at American Family Field; Postseason Tickets On Sale
Sep 26th, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
10. 2023 Women’s Convention Set to Take Place in Milwaukee to Bring Together Feminist Advocates in Preparation for 2024 Elections
Event Kicks Off 2024 Election Season with Abortion Rights, Democracy Front & Center in Fight to Shape the Future of the Country
Sep 26th, 2023 by Women’s March WI
