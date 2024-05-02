Water Street Bar Owners Buy Into The Nomad

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The ownership group responsible for Red Rock Saloon and McGillycuddy’s is poised to take the helm of another popular bar. This time, on Brady Street.

Wild Planet Hospitality Group, led by Drew Deuster and J.J. Kovacovich, has partnered with Mike Eitel‘s Caravan Hospitality Group with plans to purchase Nomad World Pub in the coming weeks.

But customers, according to a press release, are unlikely to notice any changes to the pub itself. The new ownership group said it plans to continue operations as-is, maintaining Nomad’s extensive patio areas, covered deck, parklet and coffee bar at 1401 E. Brady St.

Eitel, who opened the business in 1995, said he’ll stay on as an operating partner, adding that he’s “thrilled” to join forces with Deuster and Kovacovich.

“We’ve known each other a long time,” Eitel said in a statement. “We’ve been friends as well as mutual fans over the years — and they just happen to be among the city’s best operators. This new partnership is going to make Nomad even better going forward.”

The Nomad, now approaching its 30th anniversary, is known for its role in large street events, World Cup celebrations and its annual transformation into “Brady Beach.”

In addition to their time at Red Rock Saloon and McGillycuddy’s, Deuster and Kovacovich bring a wealth of experience to the new venture. For the past two decades, the pair have built their careers as bar owners and operators throughout Milwaukee. In fact, Eitel and Kovacovich have worked side-by-side on several occasions; the pair were co-workers at Hi Hat Lounge and Trocadero in the early 2000s.

“Mike and I have talked about doing something together for ages and we are both stoked it’s finally happening,” Kovacovich said in a statement. “It’s about time!”

The upcoming summer is forecasted to be a busy one for the new owners. Along with a series of soccer tournament watch parties and the annual Brady Street Festival, the establishment is gearing up for July’s Republican National Convention and the return of Harley-Davidson’s anniversary festival.

“We are really looking forward to expanding our efforts to the Brady Street neighborhood and working with Mike to be a part of all the exciting festivals and events in the coming years,” Deuster said in a statement.

Eitel’s other businesses, including SportClub, Barrel Burrito Company and Experts Only, will continue to operate under Caravan Hospitality Group.

In February, Eitel pulled out of a plan to open a bar and cafe at the soon-to-open Vel R. Phillips Plaza amid revelations of unpaid property taxes and other community opposition. Draft & Vessel owner Nathaniel Davauer will instead bring a restaurant and bar to the building, which is still under construction.

Nomad World Pub, 1401 E. Brady St., is open Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m., Friday from 2 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from noon until 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from noon until 2 a.m.

