Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 31st, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

New Online Tool Reveals All Milwaukee Properties Owned by Big Landlords

1. New Online Tool Reveals All Milwaukee Properties Owned by Big Landlords

1% of landlords own 44% of city’s rental units, MKEPropertyOwnership.com reveals.

Mar 25th, 2024 by John D. Johnson and Mitchell Henke

MKE County: Why Is North Point Parking Lot Closed?

2. MKE County: Why Is North Point Parking Lot Closed?

County Parks closing popular lakefront lot to reconstruct shoreline stone barrier.

Mar 26th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

North Avenue Market Plans Major Changes

3. North Avenue Market Plans Major Changes

Shifting away from its food hall origins, launching Southern-inspired restaurant in June.

Mar 25th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Northwestern Mutual Will Buy University Club

4. Northwestern Mutual Will Buy University Club

The Georgian Revival building was home to downtown club for 125 years.

Mar 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Korean Noodle Shop Opens in Third Ward

5. Korean Noodle Shop Opens in Third Ward

Sinabro softly opened last week, serving dumplings, noodles, cocktails and much more.

Mar 28th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: City Attorney Race Is Vitally Important

6. Murphy’s Law: City Attorney Race Is Vitally Important

Incumbent Tearman Spencer has caused countless problems for City of Milwaukee.

Mar 25th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Victor’s Is For Sale

7. Victor’s Is For Sale

The popular bar is on the market, possibly for redevelopment.

Mar 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Rochelle Johnson-Bent Enters Race for Circuit Court Judge

8. MKE County: Rochelle Johnson-Bent Enters Race for Circuit Court Judge

Johnson-Brent will face State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera in the general election for Branch 43.

Nov 7th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

What’s It Worth?: Milwaukee Yacht Club Worth $2.28 Million

9. What’s It Worth?: Milwaukee Yacht Club Worth $2.28 Million

But is it really the oldest yacht club on Lake Michigan?

Mar 27th, 2024 by Michael Horne

MKE County: State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera Running for Circuit Court

10. MKE County: State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera Running for Circuit Court

Incumbent Judge Marshall Murray plans to retire at the end of his term.

Oct 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Historic Designation and city renovation programs save historic home in the Merrill Park Neighborhood that is now being listed for sale at $439,900

1. Historic Designation and city renovation programs save historic home in the Merrill Park Neighborhood that is now being listed for sale at $439,900

Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman March 28, 2024

Mar 28th, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman

Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

2. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa

Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson

Public Statement from Josh Zepnick, Candidate for Alderman, 11th District, Milwaukee’s Southwest Side

3. Public Statement from Josh Zepnick, Candidate for Alderman, 11th District, Milwaukee’s Southwest Side

 

Mar 25th, 2024 by Josh Zepnick

Senate confirms WHEDA Board members

4. Senate confirms WHEDA Board members

 

Mar 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Rep. Donovan Requests Audit of Milwaukee Public School District

5. Rep. Donovan Requests Audit of Milwaukee Public School District

 

Mar 25th, 2024 by State Rep. Bob Donovan

Chairwoman Nicholson Celebrates Success of Roller Skating Initiative at Red Arrow Park

6. Chairwoman Nicholson Celebrates Success of Roller Skating Initiative at Red Arrow Park

 

May 12th, 2023 by County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

Senator Baldwin Delivers an Additional $50 Million for Community-Driven Projects

7. Senator Baldwin Delivers an Additional $50 Million for Community-Driven Projects

Direct support comes on heels of $211 million delivered to Wisconsin earlier this month

Mar 23rd, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Flyer Distributed in Milwaukee for Fake Event

8. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Flyer Distributed in Milwaukee for Fake Event

 

Mar 22nd, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup

9. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup

ILLENIUM to Headline on June 27 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mar 21st, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Marisabel for Milwaukee Campaign: I am a pro-choice LGBT leader, and I am proud of my advocacy for immigrants and women

10. Marisabel for Milwaukee Campaign: I am a pro-choice LGBT leader, and I am proud of my advocacy for immigrants and women

 

Nov 6th, 2023 by Marisabel Cabrera

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us