The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. New Online Tool Reveals All Milwaukee Properties Owned by Big Landlords
1% of landlords own 44% of city’s rental units, MKEPropertyOwnership.com reveals.
Mar 25th, 2024 by John D. Johnson and Mitchell Henke
2. MKE County: Why Is North Point Parking Lot Closed?
County Parks closing popular lakefront lot to reconstruct shoreline stone barrier.
Mar 26th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
3. North Avenue Market Plans Major Changes
Shifting away from its food hall origins, launching Southern-inspired restaurant in June.
Mar 25th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
4. Northwestern Mutual Will Buy University Club
The Georgian Revival building was home to downtown club for 125 years.
Mar 25th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. Korean Noodle Shop Opens in Third Ward
Sinabro softly opened last week, serving dumplings, noodles, cocktails and much more.
Mar 28th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: City Attorney Race Is Vitally Important
Incumbent Tearman Spencer has caused countless problems for City of Milwaukee.
Mar 25th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
7. Victor’s Is For Sale
The popular bar is on the market, possibly for redevelopment.
Mar 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
8. MKE County: Rochelle Johnson-Bent Enters Race for Circuit Court Judge
Johnson-Brent will face State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera in the general election for Branch 43.
Nov 7th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
9. What’s It Worth?: Milwaukee Yacht Club Worth $2.28 Million
But is it really the oldest yacht club on Lake Michigan?
Mar 27th, 2024 by Michael Horne
10. MKE County: State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera Running for Circuit Court
Incumbent Judge Marshall Murray plans to retire at the end of his term.
Oct 24th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Historic Designation and city renovation programs save historic home in the Merrill Park Neighborhood that is now being listed for sale at $439,900
Statement of Alderman Robert J. Bauman March 28, 2024
Mar 28th, 2024 by Ald. Bob Bauman
2. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller
Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa
Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson
4. Senate confirms WHEDA Board members
Mar 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
5. Rep. Donovan Requests Audit of Milwaukee Public School District
Mar 25th, 2024 by State Rep. Bob Donovan
7. Senator Baldwin Delivers an Additional $50 Million for Community-Driven Projects
Direct support comes on heels of $211 million delivered to Wisconsin earlier this month
Mar 23rd, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
9. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup
ILLENIUM to Headline on June 27 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mar 21st, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
