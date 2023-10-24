Incumbent Judge Marshall Murray plans to retire at the end of his term.

Marisabel Cabrera, an attorney and state representative, announced her campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge Sunday.

Since 2018, Cabrera has represented the 9th Assembly district, which includes much of the southwest side of the City of Milwaukee. As an attorney, she has practiced criminal defense and immigration law.

Cabrera is running for Circuit Court Branch 43, which is currently assigned to Children’s Court. Judge Marshall Murray is the incumbent for Branch 43. He has been on the bench since 1999, when he was appointed by Gov. Tommy Thompson.

Murray told Urban Milwaukee he plans to retire at the end of his term in July 2024. “After 24 years on the bench, I am ready to retire,” he said.

In announcing her campaign for the non-partisan office, Cabrera distanced herself from her recent partisan political experience.

“Independents, Republicans, and Democrats in Wisconsin deserve better. For too long, Wisconsin Judges have been attacked and maligned for minor campaign statements and campaign support vital to reaching out to voters,” Cabrera said. “Attorneys that serve in public office, both partisan and nonpartisan, should not be discounted for having personal views or having the support of organizations essential to our vibrant Wisconsin democracy.”

Cabrera is a native of Milwaukee’s South Side and a graduate of UW-Milwaukee and the Michigan State University College of Law. She clerked for a family law judge prior to practicing law. She has served as the chair of the Latino Caucus of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin and as chair of the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission.

“From my role on Milwaukee’s Fire and Police Commission to my service in our state legislature, I have made dear friends and allies from political parties across the spectrum,” Cabrera said. “I serve each and every one of my constituents, not just the Democrats or those that chose to honor me with a vote.”

In her announcement, Cabrera included a long list of endorsements, including six circuit court judges and Judge Pedro Colon of the District 1 Court of Appeals.

“When judges win appointments or elections, our sole duty is to uphold the law, which means making unpopular decisions and resisting political trends,” Colon said. “Marisabel Cabrera is an outstanding choice for judge, and will uphold the rule of law’s strict standard and ensure impartiality prevails.”

Colon said that Cabrera’s experience as a criminal defense and immigration attorney “instilled within her a profound sense of empathy for her clients, and the diverse communities that make Milwaukee County great.”

Cabrera also received endorsements from nearly two dozen state and local elected officials.

The election for Branch 43 will be on Milwaukee County ballots in April 2024. Should more than two candidates run, there will be a primary election in February 2024.

Update: This story includes a statement received after it was published from Judge Marshall Murray on his plan to retire at the end of his term.