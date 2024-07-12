Milwaukee County launches webpage to detail what office is going where.

Milwaukee County created a webpage to keep residents abreast of the ways the Republican National Convention will impact county government operations and offices.

The RNC will run from July 15 – 18 at Fiserv Forum. A large security perimeter is being set up, which will disrupt vehicle traffic, pedestrian access and Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus service.

Disruptions to typical county government operations may include “office closings and relocations, adjusted hours of operation, service delays, and additional operational impacts.” To keep track of this for residents, the county has created a web page listing the changes that will occur next week because of the RNC.

For example, while the county courthouse, 901 N. 9th St., will remain open, all circuit court operations — including the Clerk of Circuit Court — will be moved to the Vel R. Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Wauwatosa, 10201 W. Watertown Plank Rd.

The Safety Building, 821 W. State St., and the Milwaukee County Jail both fall within the security perimeter. As a result, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s offices will be closed to the public from Saturday, July 13, to Sunday, July 21. The office will operate remotely during business hours. The county webpage offers contact information for crime victims or anyone else needing to contact the DA’s office.

The Child Support Services office will also be closed next week from Monday, July 15 through Thursday, July 18.

Most of the Milwaukee County Sheriff‘s Office (MCSO) Civil Processing services will only be available virtually next week. With the jail inside the security perimeter, the MCSO is asking anyone attempting to post bail to travel to the agency’s patrol substation at 10320 W. Watertown Plank Rd. in Wauwatosa., though bail can still be posted at the jail.

The county has also published security zone maps to the webpage for both the area around Fiserv Forum and Henry Maier Festival Park, showing the beginning of the vehicle screening perimeter and where pedeistrian access will be limited.