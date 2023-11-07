Johnson-Brent will face State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera in the general election for Branch 43.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The race is on for Branch 43 of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Brown Deer-based attorney Rochelle Johnson-Bent announced her candidacy for the seat. Johnson-Bent follows State Rep. Marisabel Cabrera into the race, who announced her candidacy in October.

Branch 43, assigned to Children’s Court at the moment, is currently held by Marshall Murray, who plans to retire at the end of his current term in July 2024. Murray was appointed to the bench by Gov. Tommy Thompson in 1999 and successfully won multiple reelection bids.

“Milwaukee’s strength lies in its spirit of resilience and community,” Johnson Bent said in a statement announcing her candidacy. “As your next Circuit Court Judge, I vow to honor that spirit with every ruling I make, ensuring that our courts are a place of fair and empathetic justice for all.”

Johnson-Bent is a graduate of North Carolina A&T University and the University of Wisconsin Law School. During her career, she has worked for Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee, Milwaukee Public Schools as a manager of procurement and risk management and the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee as director of compliance.

These roles have “honed her ability to analyze complex legal scenarios, ensuring justice and fair play in corporate and public domains,” her campaign said.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Johnson-Bent said she is a foster parent and has provided respite care for other caregivers. These experiences have given her an “intimate understanding of the juvenile and family law systems—crucial perspectives for any sitting judge,” her campaign said.

In the past, Johnson-Bent served on the Board of Directors for the Wisconsin State Bar and on the Board of Directors for Highland Community School. She currently serves as a board member for the Wisconsin Trust Account Foundation.

Her campaign announced endorsements from eight sitting circuit court judges and City of Milwaukee Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr.

Johnson-Bent will face off against Cabrera during the general election in April. But if a third candidate enters the race, there will be a primary election in February.