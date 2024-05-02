Vietnamese, Burmese Restaurants Planned For Bay View’s KinetiK

Ni Burmese, Roll Up and Mochinut are slated to open in the coming months, joining Paloma Taco and Tequila as new additions to the building.

A Bay View apartment building is preparing to welcome three new restaurant concepts on its ground level, bringing an additional wave of development to an intersection that has seen rapid change throughout the past year.

Ni Burmese, Roll Up and Mochinut plan to open in adjacent retail spaces at KinetiK, 2160 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The new, fast-casual restaurants will join the recently-opened Paloma Taco and Tequila, which anchors the southern portion of the building.

Nyo Nyo Lin, co-owner of Ni Burmese, said the restaurant will showcase traditional foods from her mother’s upbringing in Myanmar (formerly known as Burma).

That could include dishes like mohinga, a rice and noodle soup flavored with fish, ginger, banana stem and lemongrass. Often viewed as the national dish of Myanmar, mohinga can be customized with chilis, lemon, fish sauce and more to fit individual tastes, Lin said.

The restaurant, 2140 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., also plans to feature an assortment of Thai dishes.

“My mom has been cooking with my grandma since she was 15 years old,” she said, noting that her mom, Ni Ni, will take charge of the kitchen at the restaurant while Lin oversees front-of-house operations.

Lin added that the family has resided in the United States for approximately two decades. Ni Burmese would be Lin’s first Milwaukee venture; however, her family owned restaurants in Myanmar.

The 1,700-square-foot, full-service restaurant is slated to open in September.

Mochinut and Roll Up

Another, dual-concept eatery is proposed in the same building. Mochinut franchisees Loan and Thaison Nguyen plan to open a new location for the chain, known for its mochi doughnuts. The siblings are also planning to debut a new concept, Roll Up, in the same space.

The fast-casual Roll Up will specialize in Vietnamese spring rolls and noodle bowls with toppings such as greens, vermicelli noodles, garlic shrimp, lemongrass pork, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs and sauces.

Spring rolls and bowls with be made to order, with customers selecting their preferred fillings, said Thaison, who compared the setup to restaurants like Chipotle and Subway.

Loan said the inspiration for Roll Up comes from both her Vietnamese heritage and love of travel. “Spring rolls and our noodle bowls is really one of our specialties, something that we eat casually during family dinners and stuff like that.”

During one of her recent trips, Loan said she came across a business that resembled her vision for Roll Up. “I always wanted to open something very similar,” she said. “It’s going to be a great, healthy alternative for us here.”

On the Mochinut side, the siblings plan to serve a similar menu to their existing location in Glendale; however, Thaison said he’s approaching the venture with increased confidence due to his veteran franchisee status.

“Pretty much everything is going to be on deck and ready to go right away,” said Thaison, who noted that the business will also sell mochi balls, Korean corn dogs, ice cream and boba.

The menu is sure to include popular doughnut flavors such as white chocolate matcha, blueberry, churro and raspberry funnel. Thaison said he also hopes to showcase new and creative offerings such as Thai tea, creme brulee, coconut pandan and matcha lavender.

“We’re always coming up with something new,” said Thaison, a longtime chef whose career has included stints at Nanakusa, Sake Tumi, Dream Dance Steakhouse, Fiserv Forum and a corporate dining company.

Along the way, Thaison said he’s strived to carve out his own niche in the industry as an Asian-American chef. An important factor has been the rise of fusion cuisine throughout the past decades, he said.

“In the culinary world, it was kind of scoffed at to do a blend of east and west. Now, there’s a little bit more of an acceptance,” he said. “Back then, it was all about authenticity … but there’s a new generation now of Asian Americans. We grew up in both worlds and we’re going to play with both worlds.”

Mochinut and Roll Up are expected to open this fall, occupying 2,500 square feet at 2144-2146 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. Khalil Khalil is also a partner in the upcoming businesses.

The incoming wave of businesses also includes 17th Ward Cocktail Lounge, 2160 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., which is slated to open by the end of the summer.

Other tenants of the six-story, 140-unit apartment building include Paloma Taco and Tequila, Eyes on the Lake and JB Nails & Spa.

