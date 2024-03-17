The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Wins $36 Million To Rebuild Key Street
Grant will overhaul 6th Street through heart of city.
Mar 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Milwaukee, Suburbs Partnering On Cross-County Trail
9-mile long Powerline Trail would link West Allis, Greenfield, Milwaukee and St. Francis.
Mar 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Biden Visiting Milwaukee Wednesday, Staying Overnight
Perhaps to tout a federal Reconnecting Communities grant award for Milwaukee.
Mar 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Say Goodbye to the Zoo’s Steam Engines
Zoo selling steam engines to a Wisconsin Dells train museum, replacing them with new locomotives.
Mar 15th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
5. Heated Historic Commission Meeting Yields Profanity, New Historic District
But not before one property owner verbally abuses the ‘arrogant’ commission.
Mar 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
6. New Beer Fest Will Benefit County Parks
21 metro-area breweries will participate in Pours for Parks, this year raising funds for Humboldt Park.
Mar 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. Vacant Building Would Become Gaming Center
Building at 16th and Walnut would see new life as “PrimeTime Gaming”
Mar 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: How to Grow Milwaukee to 1 Million
Mayor Cavalier Johnson is missing the key way to grow the city.
Mar 13th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
9. Sushi Restaurant Opening Soon on Water Street
Awi Sushi will bring 70 varieties of sushi, appetizers and alcoholic beverages to Downtown.
Mar 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
10. Dining: Highlands Café Is Easy to Love
Neighborhood cafe in Tosa serves lovely lunches and breakfasts made with local ingredients.
Mar 15th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. Baldwin Brings Home Over $39 Million in Infrastructure Upgrades to Reconnect Wisconsin Communities
Baldwin voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act that fund the projects and fought for Wisconsin investments
Mar 12th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
5. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller
Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa
Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson
6. Optimist Theatre Announces 2024 Summer Shakespeare Series
“Optimist Presents: Shakespeare in the City” Expands Summer Offerings
Mar 11th, 2024 by Optimist Theatre
8. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Tik Tok Bill
Today, Congresswoman Moore voted no on H.R. 7521, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, and released the following statement:
Mar 13th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore
9. I-94 East-West Project Receives Federal Approval
Federal Highway Administration supports and advances WisDOT’s recommended alternative
Mar 8th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation