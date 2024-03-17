Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Mar 17th, 2024 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Milwaukee Wins $36 Million To Rebuild Key Street

1. Milwaukee Wins $36 Million To Rebuild Key Street

Grant will overhaul 6th Street through heart of city.

Mar 12th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee, Suburbs Partnering On Cross-County Trail

2. Milwaukee, Suburbs Partnering On Cross-County Trail

9-mile long Powerline Trail would link West Allis, Greenfield, Milwaukee and St. Francis.

Mar 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Biden Visiting Milwaukee Wednesday, Staying Overnight

3. Biden Visiting Milwaukee Wednesday, Staying Overnight

Perhaps to tout a federal Reconnecting Communities grant award for Milwaukee.

Mar 11th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Say Goodbye to the Zoo’s Steam Engines

4. Say Goodbye to the Zoo’s Steam Engines

Zoo selling steam engines to a Wisconsin Dells train museum, replacing them with new locomotives.

Mar 15th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Heated Historic Commission Meeting Yields Profanity, New Historic District

5. Heated Historic Commission Meeting Yields Profanity, New Historic District

But not before one property owner verbally abuses the ‘arrogant’ commission.

Mar 13th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

New Beer Fest Will Benefit County Parks

6. New Beer Fest Will Benefit County Parks

21 metro-area breweries will participate in Pours for Parks, this year raising funds for Humboldt Park.

Mar 12th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Vacant Building Would Become Gaming Center

7. Vacant Building Would Become Gaming Center

Building at 16th and Walnut would see new life as “PrimeTime Gaming”

Mar 14th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: How to Grow Milwaukee to 1 Million

8. Murphy’s Law: How to Grow Milwaukee to 1 Million

Mayor Cavalier Johnson is missing the key way to grow the city.

Mar 13th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

Sushi Restaurant Opening Soon on Water Street

9. Sushi Restaurant Opening Soon on Water Street

Awi Sushi will bring 70 varieties of sushi, appetizers and alcoholic beverages to Downtown.

Mar 13th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Dining: Highlands Café Is Easy to Love

10. Dining: Highlands Café Is Easy to Love

Neighborhood cafe in Tosa serves lovely lunches and breakfasts made with local ingredients.

Mar 15th, 2024 by Cari Taylor-Carlson

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement on Derrick Van Orden fundraising off of his outburst interrupting President Joe Biden at the State of the Union

1. Statement on Derrick Van Orden fundraising off of his outburst interrupting President Joe Biden at the State of the Union

 

Mar 10th, 2024 by Katrina Shankland

Schools Encouraged to Apply for $504,894 in Wisconsin Fast Forward Technical Education Equipment Training Grants

2. Schools Encouraged to Apply for $504,894 in Wisconsin Fast Forward Technical Education Equipment Training Grants

 

Mar 8th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Eric Hovde Shows Contempt for Wisconsinites’ Freedom by Sharing Stage with January 6 Insurrectionist

3. Eric Hovde Shows Contempt for Wisconsinites’ Freedom by Sharing Stage with January 6 Insurrectionist

 

Mar 15th, 2024 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Baldwin Brings Home Over $39 Million in Infrastructure Upgrades to Reconnect Wisconsin Communities

4. Baldwin Brings Home Over $39 Million in Infrastructure Upgrades to Reconnect Wisconsin Communities

Baldwin voted for the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act that fund the projects and fought for Wisconsin investments

Mar 12th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

5. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa

Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson

Optimist Theatre Announces 2024 Summer Shakespeare Series

6. Optimist Theatre Announces 2024 Summer Shakespeare Series

“Optimist Presents: Shakespeare in the City” Expands Summer Offerings

Mar 11th, 2024 by Optimist Theatre

Work continues, long-term lane closures return to I-43 in Milwaukee

7. Work continues, long-term lane closures return to I-43 in Milwaukee

 

Mar 14th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Tik Tok Bill

8. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Tik Tok Bill

Today, Congresswoman Moore voted no on H.R. 7521, the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, and released the following statement:

Mar 13th, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

I-94 East-West Project Receives Federal Approval

9. I-94 East-West Project Receives Federal Approval

Federal Highway Administration supports and advances WisDOT’s recommended alternative

Mar 8th, 2024 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Baldwin Brings Home Over $211 Million for Dozens of Wisconsin Projects

10. Baldwin Brings Home Over $211 Million for Dozens of Wisconsin Projects

 

Mar 8th, 2024 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Categories: Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us