The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Victor’s Is For Sale
The popular bar is on the market, possibly for redevelopment.
Mar 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
2. What’s It Worth?: Wisconsin Club Worth $5.1 Million
Fascinating history and an elaborate interior that would put the grandest riverboat to shame.
Mar 17th, 2024 by Michael Horne
3. City Workers Robbed DPW, Taxpayers, Blew Cash at Casino
Felony plea agreements lay out the fraudulent scheme.
Mar 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Milwaukee Election Official Guilty of Election Fraud
Jury finds Kimberly Zapata guilty of a felony. Sentencing will take place on May 2.
Mar 21st, 2024 by Evan Casey
5. Now Serving: Vietnamese Restaurant Will Open Soon
Plus: Ramadan eats, Space Time’s new cafe and the Brewery District gets a grocery store.
Mar 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
6. Sports-Focused Tavern Slated To Replace Gene’s Supper Club
Power Lounge & Grill would offer full bar and pub fare in laid-back atmosphere.
Mar 15th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
7. MKE County: Parks Seek 400 Seasonal Workers by Summer
County offering $100 referral bonuses for new hires and returning seasonal workers.
Mar 19th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer
8. Five Brewers Executives Gave Maximum Donations to Robin Vos
Donations made just two weeks after $366 million funding for team passed.
Mar 18th, 2024 by Peter Cameron
9. Back in the News: How Hovde Evaded Federal Taxes
He has said he wants to stop what the companies he invested in did: paying zero federal taxes on investments.
Mar 18th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy
10. New Bar and Hookah Lounge Opening Near 76th and Florist
Lush Social Lounge will open with a special brunch event on March 23.
Mar 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich
Press Releases
1. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup
ILLENIUM to Headline on June 27 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mar 21st, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.
2. Kathy’s House Welcomes Kim Lamansky as President & CEO
Established Nonprofit Leader Relocates to Milwaukee for New Challenge
Mar 18th, 2024 by Kathy’s House
3. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller
Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa
Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson
5. Senate confirms WHEDA Board members
Mar 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority
7. County Executive David Crowley Successfully Advocates for New Federal Funding in Milwaukee County
President Biden signs federal appropriations legislation that will deploy investments in Milwaukee County for affordable housing, transit, and parks
Mar 15th, 2024 by County Executive David Crowley
9. Thanalysis Show Presents: “Thanalysis Live” featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo
An Unmissable Evening with NBA Stars Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo and a special guest
Mar 12th, 2024 by Good Karma Brands