The Week’s Greatest Hits

Victor’s Is For Sale

1. Victor’s Is For Sale

The popular bar is on the market, possibly for redevelopment.

Mar 22nd, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

What’s It Worth?: Wisconsin Club Worth $5.1 Million

2. What’s It Worth?: Wisconsin Club Worth $5.1 Million

Fascinating history and an elaborate interior that would put the grandest riverboat to shame.

Mar 17th, 2024 by Michael Horne

City Workers Robbed DPW, Taxpayers, Blew Cash at Casino

3. City Workers Robbed DPW, Taxpayers, Blew Cash at Casino

Felony plea agreements lay out the fraudulent scheme.

Mar 18th, 2024 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Election Official Guilty of Election Fraud

4. Milwaukee Election Official Guilty of Election Fraud

Jury finds Kimberly Zapata guilty of a felony. Sentencing will take place on May 2.

Mar 21st, 2024 by Evan Casey

Now Serving: Vietnamese Restaurant Will Open Soon

5. Now Serving: Vietnamese Restaurant Will Open Soon

Plus: Ramadan eats, Space Time’s new cafe and the Brewery District gets a grocery store.

Mar 17th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Sports-Focused Tavern Slated To Replace Gene’s Supper Club

6. Sports-Focused Tavern Slated To Replace Gene’s Supper Club

Power Lounge & Grill would offer full bar and pub fare in laid-back atmosphere.

Mar 15th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

MKE County: Parks Seek 400 Seasonal Workers by Summer

7. MKE County: Parks Seek 400 Seasonal Workers by Summer

County offering $100 referral bonuses for new hires and returning seasonal workers.

Mar 19th, 2024 by Graham Kilmer

Five Brewers Executives Gave Maximum Donations to Robin Vos

8. Five Brewers Executives Gave Maximum Donations to Robin Vos

Donations made just two weeks after $366 million funding for team passed.

Mar 18th, 2024 by Peter Cameron

Back in the News: How Hovde Evaded Federal Taxes

9. Back in the News: How Hovde Evaded Federal Taxes

He has said he wants to stop what the companies he invested in did: paying zero federal taxes on investments.

Mar 18th, 2024 by Bruce Murphy

New Bar and Hookah Lounge Opening Near 76th and Florist

10. New Bar and Hookah Lounge Opening Near 76th and Florist

Lush Social Lounge will open with a special brunch event on March 23.

Mar 20th, 2024 by Sophie Bolich

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup

1. Milwaukee’s Summerfest Announces Highly Anticipated 2024 Lineup

ILLENIUM to Headline on June 27 at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mar 21st, 2024 by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

Kathy’s House Welcomes Kim Lamansky as President & CEO

2. Kathy’s House Welcomes Kim Lamansky as President & CEO

Established Nonprofit Leader Relocates to Milwaukee for New Challenge

Mar 18th, 2024 by Kathy’s House

Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

3. Bill Christianson Announces Run for City of Milwaukee Comptroller

Current Deputy Comptroller starts campaign with support of Mayor Cavalier Johnson, Comptroller Aycha Sawa

Dec 6th, 2023 by Bill Christianson

Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Flyer Distributed in Milwaukee for Fake Event

4. Congresswoman Gwen Moore Statement on Flyer Distributed in Milwaukee for Fake Event

 

Mar 22nd, 2024 by U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore

Senate confirms WHEDA Board members

5. Senate confirms WHEDA Board members

 

Mar 18th, 2024 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson On the Verdict in the Kimberly Zapata Case

6. Statement from Mayor Cavalier Johnson On the Verdict in the Kimberly Zapata Case

 

Mar 20th, 2024 by Mayor Cavalier Johnson

County Executive David Crowley Successfully Advocates for New Federal Funding in Milwaukee County

7. County Executive David Crowley Successfully Advocates for New Federal Funding in Milwaukee County

President Biden signs federal appropriations legislation that will deploy investments in Milwaukee County for affordable housing, transit, and parks

Mar 15th, 2024 by County Executive David Crowley

MTEA Announces Endorsements in April 2nd Election

8. MTEA Announces Endorsements in April 2nd Election

 

Mar 18th, 2024 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

Thanalysis Show Presents: “Thanalysis Live” featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo

9. Thanalysis Show Presents: “Thanalysis Live” featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo

An Unmissable Evening with NBA Stars Thanasis and Giannis Antetokounmpo and a special guest

Mar 12th, 2024 by Good Karma Brands

Chairwoman Nicholson Celebrates Success of Roller Skating Initiative at Red Arrow Park

10. Chairwoman Nicholson Celebrates Success of Roller Skating Initiative at Red Arrow Park

 

May 12th, 2023 by County Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson

