Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It will be a busy weekend in Milwaukee, with warm weather and overlapping festivals and events.

El Conquistador Latino Newspaper and UMOS’ annual Cinco De Mayo Festival will showcase traditional Mexican food, vintage cars and a Chihuahua Beauty Contest. You’ll also be able to get in line for the Riverwest 24 registration, and check out a new documentary about legendary Milwaukee musician Sigmund Snopek III.

May 4: Milwaukee Rep Prop and Costume Sale

If you’ve found yourself fascinated by the costumes and outfits of the performers at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater, you’re in luck. The theater is selling some of its props and costumes, including pieces from past Milwaukee Repertory Theater shows. All items have been handcrafted by the theater’s props and costume departments and this event will give theater fans a chance to own a piece of Milwaukee Repertory Theater history. The prop and costume sale will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will take place at the Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

May 4: Cinco De Mayo Festival

Join El Conquistador Latino Newspaper and UMOS in celebrating the anniversary of Mexico’s victory at the Battle of Puebla with a Cinco De Mayo Festival. The celebration will feature plenty of traditional Mexican meals (including some of the best taco trucks in the city), music, dance and more. Try your hand at the Tamale Eating Contest, and root on your favorite model in the Chihuahua Beauty Contest. The festival will begin at 11 a.m. and all activities are free to the public. Cinco De Mayo Festival will take place at UMOS at 2701 S. Chase Ave.

May 4: Free Comic Book Day

Comic lovers rejoice! Free Comic Book Day is here! Free Comic Book Day is an annual promotional event that encourages new readers to visit their local independent comic book stores and break into a hobby that can be somewhat intimidating and overwhelming to newcomers. Walk into a participating storefront and you’ll leave with a handful of free comics. And who knows, maybe you’ll find a new series to start collecting and reading. Participating stores in Milwaukee include The Turning Page, Collector’s Edge, Vortex Comics and Kowabunga Comics. For more information on Free Comic Book Day and to use a handy participating store locator, visit the Free Comic Book Day website.

“The People’s Holiday” is just months away, which means that it’s time for the annual Riverwest 24 Registration event. The Riverwest 24 is a bike race that lasts for 24 hours, with various challenges and activities spread throughout the Riverwest neighborhood. Teams can compete in a number of categories, such as Solo, Team, Tandem, Convoy, Elder and Perfect Strangers. Because the event is so popular, registration operates as a lottery – if your ticket is called, you get to participate in the race. The registration will take place at Garden Park next to Black Husky Brewing and will begin at 10 a.m. The registration fee is $34. More information is available on the race website.

May 5: The Complete History of Space/Time (Destination Milwaukee)

Sigmund Snopek III has been a Milwaukee music scene staple for over 50 years. Now, the musician has his own documentary. The Complete History of Space/Time (Destination Milwaukee) is a six-and-a-half hour long documentary that explores the life of the tireless Milwaukee musician. Linneman’s Riverwest Inn is hosting the world premiere of the documentary, which will feature two 30-minute intermissions and a Q&A with Sigmund and co-directors Nick Toti and Bob Mielke. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is $10. For more information and to watch a trailer, visit the Linneman’s Riverwest Inn website.

May 5: 53212Marketplace Mother’s Day Edition

Do you want to prepare for Mother’s Day with some unique, handmade gifts? The 53212Marketplace is putting on a Mother’s Day edition sale at Amorphic Beer. Featuring over 25 local vendors, the market will have plenty of jewelry, art, body products, apparel, plants and more for sale. Yadeem’s on the Go will be on site providing food, and the sale will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.