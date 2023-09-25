New Burger Restaurant for Bay View

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Utah-based burger chain is expanding to Milwaukee, with plans to open its first Wisconsin location at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., in Bay View.

Patty Shack would bring an additional quick-service option to the neighborhood, serving hand-formed burger patties and crispy, skin-on fries. Customers can also expect a heaping portion of friendly customer service, according to franchisees Desmond and Kaylynn Jimerson.

“We’re going to make sure that all of our employees are very customer-oriented,” Desmond Jimerson said. “That’s our number one priority.”

Milwaukee may seem like a big leap for the growing chain, which operates two locations in Utah, but the origin story stretches over several years. While living in Utah, Desmond Jimerson, a 27-year industry veteran, became acquainted with Patty Shack co-founder Justin Newbold through previous jobs in the restaurant sector. The pair were even neighbors at one time. But eventually, life took him elsewhere. Specifically to Texas, where he met Kaylynn.

The couple married and had two kids before relocating again. This time, to Milwaukee, where they began working with Crumbl Cookies, another Utah-based chain; Kaylynn Jimerson was general manager for the Menomonee Falls location while Desmond oversaw more than a dozen stores as director of operations. After two years with the company, however, the Jimersons were craving more independence.

“We wanted to do something on our own and work for ourselves,” Desmond Jimerson said. So he reached out to Newbold. “It just so happened that he’s taken a chance on us bringing his concept to Milwaukee,” he said. “I’m the first of — hopefully — many locations.”

A fast-casual restaurant, Patty Shack will specialize in freshly-made burgers and premium toppings. “Our main concept is is keeping it simple and and doing it really well,” Desmond Jimerson said.

On the side, guests can choose between fries and onion rings. Beverages, including soda, will also be available.

At the moment, the Jimersons are working to update the interior of the building, which was most recently home to Sisu Cafe. Previous tenants include Subway, Fuji Poke and Taco Stop MKE.

The finished Patty Shack space will feature on-site seating and a lobby area for takeout. The couple also plans to display photos of burgers and other products throughout the space.

In addition to dine-in and carryout, the restaurant plans to offer delivery service through third-party vendors.

The couple said they hope to open the restaurant before the end of October. “We want to get in before Halloween so that we can give them a good treat for the trick-or-treat,” Desmond Jimerson said.

A grand opening date, as well as hours of operation, will be announced at a later time.

Patty Shack is the second restaurant proposed for the area in as many months; Paloma Taco and Tequila recently announced plans to open a second location at 2154 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. — just a few blocks south of the Patty Shack space.