Oak Creek Manufacturer Looks to Sell or Close

133 jobs at stake. Superior Die Set Corp. says it may have found buyer.

A manufacturer in Oak Creek plans to close this fall if it’s not sold, which could leave 133 people without jobs.

Superior Die Set Corp. filed a layoff notice with the state this month, saying it plans to close its Wisconsin plant on Nov. 20 if it cannot sell, citing a “decreasing volume of orders.”

“There remains a possibility there may be a buyer and operations would continue,” Andrew Chadwick, the company’s global director of Safety and Human Resources, wrote to state officials. “There is work to be done between now and Nov. 20.”

On the company’s website, Superior Die Set Corp. said it is working with a potential buyer for the Oak Creek facility, and that a sale would not affect its two European plants.

Should the purchase not materialize, Superior Die Set Corp. says it will close the Oak Creek factory.

“While this is a possibility, our focus and efforts are on transferring ownership to the above-mentioned buyer and continuing the current operations,” the company said. “We will continue our commitment to doing what is best for our customers, employees, and stakeholders.”

Superior Die Set Corp. is a family-owned steel and aluminum manufacturer. It was founded in 1923 and employs over 400 people worldwide.

Oak Creek manufacturer plans to close if it isn’t sold, jeopardizing 133 jobs was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.