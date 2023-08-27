Silver City InterNational Festival Returns

As the South Side anticipates the return of its signature dining week, one Milwaukee neighborhood will get an early start on the festivities. Silver City InterNational Festival will return for its 12th installment on Sept. 9, serving as a precursor to the upcoming globally-inspired feast. The festival, presented by VIA CDC, takes place on W. National Avenue between 33rd and 35th streets from noon until 5 p.m. The Ethnic and Diverse Business Coalition (EDBC) is sponsoring the event. “The Silver City InterNational Festival is a vibrant and lively event that celebrates the diversity and culture of our communities,” said a statement from the organizers.

Four Spots to Celebrate National Dog Day

According to the The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Dog Days of summer have already passed us by. But if you ask Colleen Paige, the most important dog day is yet to come. Paige, a dog trainer and animal rescue advocate, is the founder of National Dog Day, which takes place Aug. 26. This year’s holiday falls on a weekend, giving dog-lovers an entire day to enjoy their favorite pup-friendly activities. Still looking for inspiration? A handful of Milwaukee businesses are hosting special events this weekend. Here’s four you can’t miss: Smoke Shack Smoke Shack is going all-out for the holiday, with plans to host a specialty Pups & Pints brunch. Along with its typical weekend menu of biscuits and gravy, pulled pork benedict and other barbeque-infused brunch fare, the restaurant will offer a lineup of craft cocktails inspired by fictional dogs.

Fatty Patty Restaurant Proposed For Northwest Side

The Fatty Patty is sizing up. The fast-growing burger business, which launched its first brick-and-mortar restaurant last spring in West Allis, is already planning another expansion. This time, on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side. The restaurant, led by Abdallah Ismail, is slated to open at 5908 N. 76th St. serving its signature, double-stacked Zabiha halal burgers, gyros and sides. A license application also hints at an expanded menu, with ice cream as a possible addition. At its new location, which is expected to open in October, The Fatty Patty will join a number of existing businesses within 76th Street Plaza, a strip mall located just south of W. Florist Avenue. The restaurant space, previously the site of 76 Pizza and Wings and Mister Bar-B-Que, is currently home to Super Steak and Lemonade. The business, which last renewed its license in July, has not publicized plans to close. A call to owner Taysir Mustafa went unanswered; however, the restaurateur appears to have a connection to the upcoming business through a relative.

New Pizza Trailer Serves Naples-Style Pies

Several years into a career in data management, Corey Dixon realized the path wasn’t as fulfilling as he’d hoped. “It just wasn’t feeding my soul,” he said. His solution? Feed others. In the months that followed, Dixon left his office job and dove headfirst into dough — working alongside Ann Brock and James Durawa during the launch of Wy’east Pizza, and later joining the Rocket Baby Bakery team, where he spent early mornings shaping sourdough loaves. Eventually, he made the jump to Ca’Lucchenzo, where he pivoted to pasta-making.

Third Ward Hosting Outdoor Community Dinner

A handful of Milwaukee’s most notable chefs will take their talents to the streets Thursday — not via food truck or to-go box, but rather for an al fresco community dinner. The annual Gather: A Long Table Dinner, organized by the Historic Third Ward Association, is set for Aug. 24 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., on the stretch of E. Buffalo Street just west of N. Water Street, adjacent to the Riverwalk. The 100 Milwaukeeans who were lucky enough to snag a ticket before sellout will enjoy a family-style dinner, celebrating the neighborhood’s culture and community while sitting elbow-to-elbow with fellow foodies. Similar to last year’s inaugural dinner, attendees will be seated at a single, long table — impeccably decorated with florals and fairy lights. Warmed by heat lamps (though that may not be necessary this year) and sheltered from nearby traffic, the narrow table will seat 50 guests on each side, creating plenty of opportunity for lively conversation.

Despite Controversy, Paper Table Still Attracts Vendors

The Trade’s Restaurant Adds Lunches

After three months in business at The Trade, Craft has expanded its operating hours to include lunch service. As of Tuesday, Aug. 23, the restaurant serves lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Located on the first floor of the hotel, 420 W. Juneau Ave., the gastropub recently debuted a menu for the midday meal, featuring upscale pub fare such as wings, burgers and sandwiches, along with soups and salads. For the table, guests can choose from housemade potato chips dusted with seasoning and served alongside onion dip, locally-made soft pretzels with a variety of dips and wings tossed with Sprecher BBQ, Carolina gold, Korean BBQ, parmesan garlic or buffalo sauces. Handhelds include a customizable smashburger — a single, double or triple patty made from a blend of chuck, brisket and short rib, combined with sauteed onions, bell peppers or jalapenos and a choice of cheese, sauce and toppings such as Usinger’s bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles or a fried egg.

Rockwell Automation Building Indoor Farm

Rockwell Automation will freshen up its Walker’s Point headquarters with an on-site hydroponic farm, the company announced Wednesday morning. Rockwell, in partnership with Fork Farms, plans to build a 7,300-square-foot hydroponic vertical farm, making use of underutilized space on the fourth floor of the building, 1201 S. 2nd St. Clock Tower Farms, named in honor of the iconic Allen-Bradley clock atop the building, is expected to be completed by summer 2024. Once fully operational, the farm will be capable of producing 540,000 plants and up to 149,000 pounds of food annually — the same yield as three acres of conventional farmland, the company reports.

Asian Grocery Store and Deli Proposed for North Side

A new Asian grocery store could soon join the North Side’s Silver Spring neighborhood, under a proposal currently pending city approval. Kia Her is planning to open Asian Market Grocery Store at 6204 W. Silver Spring Dr. An experienced store owner, Her previously operated a similar market in California before relocating to Milwaukee. Her told Urban Milwaukee that she plans to sell a variety of grocery items including fruits, vegetables, noodles, rice, proteins and canned goods, as well as specialty Asian grocery items and prepared foods such as papaya salad and fried meats. The store has no plans to sell alcohol — though with a liquor store located directly next door, that shouldn’t be a problem for customers.

Southside Dining Week Returns For Year 3

Southside Dining Week is set to return for its third year, inviting Milwaukeeans to enjoy some of the best food in the city while dishing up support for local establishments. This year’s event, presented by North Shore Bank, will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 and feature 25 restaurants with an emphasis on global cuisine. Participating establishments represent a wide variety of regional and international fare including American, Chinese, Filipino, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Mexican, Puerto Rican, soul food and more. Several cafes and breweries are also highlighted, as well as two ice cream shops for the dessert lovers among us. A full list of participating bars and restaurants is available to view online.

Vegan Cafe Opening on Marquette Campus

Despite a summer exodus of campus eateries, Marquette University students can look forward to a full menu at Gray Jett Cafe as they return for the fall semester. The new restaurant softly opened Aug. 12 at the former site of The Broken Yolk, 1617 W. Wells St. A grand opening is set for Friday, Aug. 25 — classes begin the following Monday. Fiancés Shana Gray and Andren Jett are the forces behind the upcoming cafe, which will serve a menu of vegan fare, along with non-vegan versions of each dish. “We’re very inclusive,” said Gray, who noted that the cafe aims to “push veganism” while providing nourishing foods and proving that plant-based eating “doesn’t have to be boring.”

Wisconsin’s First Listening Lounge Planned for Bay View

New Restaurant and Lounge Coming to Bronzeville

The owner and operator of Mi Casa Su Cafe is planning to extend his hospitality — and his portfolio — further into the Bronzeville neighborhood. Paul Whigham, recently filed a license application for Bronzeville Kitchen and Lounge. The new business would open at 2053 N. Martin L King Jr Dr., the former site of On the Bayou. An extensive menu proposed for the restaurant features breakfast, lunch and dinner options ranging from classic comfort dishes to soul food favorites. Breakfast offerings include chicken and waffles with vanilla whipped cream, maple-infused french toast with berries and a vegan breakfast melt with plant-based sausage, tomatoes, red onion, spinach and vegan cheese sauce. For lunch, there’s a lineup of gourmet beef, turkey and plant-based burgers, plus sandwiches stuffed with parmesan chicken, fried catfish or battered shrimp. All handhelds are served with a side of crispy potato wedges. A variety of pasta dishes, soup and salad are also available.

Winter Farmers Market Announces Dates, New Location

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is already looking ahead to its 2023-2024 season, which has several changes, including a new location, in store for market-goers. Organizers are now accepting vendor applications for the farmers market, which will run from early November to mid-April. Now entering its 15th season, the market has been organized by Fondy (formerly the Fondy Food Center) since 2015. This year’s market will be held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside of Fondy Food Center, formerly Legacy Bank, given that renovations are completed by the start of the season. The two-story, 23,130-square-foot building, 2102 W. Fond du Lac Ave., is owned by Self-Help Federal Credit Union and is located on the same block as the century-old Fondy Farmers Market. “The new space is a beautiful, historic bank building that creates a feeling of old-time nostalgia,” organizers said in a newsletter.

MOR Bakery Leaving Lincoln Warehouse, Seeks New Space

When you think of MOR Bakery, you might associate its title with the word “more.” A fair guess — who could pass up an extra helping of buttery shortbread, bittersweet brownies or crisp biscotti, to name a few? But the gluten-free artisan bakery actually got its title from the Swedish word for mother. Fitting, since owner Traci Morgan-Hoernke started the business to help her son and others like him, who struggle with food allergies. In that way, family is the crux of the five-year-old bakery; as the business grows, so does Morgan-Hoernke’s symbolic family. “I address everybody as family,” she said. “I don’t care if you bought a cupcake from us once or if you’re a constant customer. You’re family. And I bake for family.” Since its launch in 2018, MOR has occupied a space at the north end of Bay View‘s Lincoln Warehouse, 2018 S. 1st St. Originally a walk-in establishment, MOR shifted to online ordering for pickup only during the pandemic and has stuck to the format ever since.

