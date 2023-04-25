Lee’s Luxury Lounge Will Close In May

Bay View dive bar will call it a day on May 20.

Bay View‘s most blessed bar is winding down operations after a nearly 20-year run on Kinnickinnic Avenue. Lee’s Luxury Lounge on Tuesday announced the upcoming closure in a social media post. The bar’s final day of service will be May 20.

The neon-trimmed, wood-paneled corner tavern, 2988 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. , has operated since 2004 within a 1927 building that, throughout the past century has housed a “revolving cast of businesses” including an upholsterer, a fruit store, a tailor, an insurance office and several renditions of a bakery, according to‘s 2017 Bar Exam

Brothers Jason and Josh Anderson own the tavern, which offers an extensive selection of beers — including both local and imported picks, as well as pool tables, skeeball machines, electronic darts and a shuffleboard table.

The establishment previously held a license for the sale of pre-packaged food, according to city records, but opted to ax its food dealers license during last year’s renewal period. The liquor license for Lee’s is set to expire on May 25.

And though the business will soon close its doors for good, fans can carry on its memory by purchasing a Lee’s Luxury Lounge t-shirt. The final batch of shirts, $25 each, will go on sale Wednesday, April 26, and will be available in sizes small through XXL.

In early 2017, the bar was blessed by none other than Jim Klisch, co-founder of Lakefront Brewery. Due to a long-standing partnership between the two businesses, Lakefront, which has received its own annual blessing since 1988, extended the offer to Lee’s.

Lee’s occupies a sprawling corner building that is owned by Ms. Sophia LLC. Registered agent MaryJo McBurney owns a dozen properties throughout the city — most of which are located in the Bay View and Riverwest neighborhoods.

Lee’s Luxury Lounge will remain open Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., Friday from 5 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday from 6 p.m. until 2:30 a.m. and Sunday from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. through May 20.

The owners of Lee’s Luxury Lounge did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

