Southside Dining Week Returns For Year 3

Southside Dining Week is set to return for its third year, inviting Milwaukeeans to enjoy some of the best food in the city while dishing up support for local establishments.

This year’s event, presented by North Shore Bank, will run from Sept. 30 through Oct. 7 and feature 25 restaurants with an emphasis on global cuisine.

Participating establishments represent a wide variety of regional and international fare including American, Chinese, Filipino, Irish, Italian, Japanese, Mexican, Puerto Rican, soul food and more. Several cafes and breweries are also highlighted, as well as two ice cream shops for the dessert lovers among us.

A full list of participating bars and restaurants is available to view online.

Throughout the week-long event, participating restaurants will offer a signature dish for $15 or less. Menus will be announced soon.

Zocalo Food Park will host a kick-off event on Sept. 30, inviting diners to eat, drink, dance and mingle with fellow foodies in anticipation of the food-filled week ahead. The free event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the food park, 636 S. 6th St., with the first 50 attendees receiving free ice cream and churros.

The kick-off will also feature live music and dance performances, games and interactive classes such as boxing, dancing and salsa-making, as well as a makers market and a photo-op with commemorative, take-home Polaroid photos.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase from food trucks located at Zocalo — most of which are participating in Southside Dining Week.

RSVP online to receive a free e-ticket for the kick-off event.

The week’s festivities will culminate at the newly-opened Mitchell Street Arts (MiSA) on Oct. 7. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the creative hub, 710 W. Historic Mitchell St., will host the city’s first Hand Pie Fest, offering a variety of handheld pies — from Peruvian empanadas to Indian samosas — from participating restaurants.

The first half of the event will be dedicated to sampling. After that wraps up at 2 p.m., attendees will be asked to cast a vote for their favorite hand pie, with a winning vendor announced at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets, $35 each and good for four pie samples, are available to purchase online.

For updates and more information about Southside Dining Week — including menus and schedules — visit the organization’s website.