Asian Grocery Store and Deli Proposed for North Side

Asian Market Grocery Store will offer fresh foods, pantry staples and prepared dishes to go.

A new Asian grocery store could soon join the North Side’s Silver Spring neighborhood, under a proposal currently pending city approval.

Kia Her is planning to open Asian Market Grocery Store at 6204 W. Silver Spring Dr. An experienced store owner, Her previously operated a similar market in California before relocating to Milwaukee.

Her told Urban Milwaukee that she plans to sell a variety of grocery items including fruits, vegetables, noodles, rice, proteins and canned goods, as well as specialty Asian grocery items and prepared foods such as papaya salad and fried meats.

The store has no plans to sell alcohol — though with a liquor store located directly next door, that shouldn’t be a problem for customers.

Asian Market Grocery Store will occupy a portion of a newly-constructed, 8,357-square-foot building. The structure, built in 2022, is also the site of Wecare 1 Pharmacy. A surface parking lot immediately west of the building contains approximately 15 parking spaces.

The property was once home to a smaller building that housed several quick-service restaurants including Captain Hooks Fish and Chicken, Papa Tony’s Pizza and House of Corned Beef. The latter has since relocated just a few blocks west to 5201 W. Silver Spring Dr.

Both the future Asian market building and the new site of House of Corned beef are under the ownership of LLCs associated with Hilmi Shoubash. He also owns the property at 1632-1634 W. North Ave., where Jake’s Deli operates.

The upcoming store is still in its eariest stages, and will need sign-offs from the health department and other city officials before Her will be able to set an opening date.

Once open, the proposed hours for Asian Market Grocery Store are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Until then, stock up on essentials at any of Milwaukee’s existing Asian markets. That includes Asian International Market, Bharat Mart, Mekong Cafe, Mo’s Food Market, Myanmar Asian Market, Pacific Produce, Viet Hoa Supermarket and others.

A new Asian market is also in the works about three miles north of Her’s store. Mong Teng Food and Deli, 7120 W. Good Hope Rd., is gearing up for a grand opening in the coming months, according to the owners.

Photos