Fatty Patty Restaurant Proposed For Northwest Side

The Fatty Patty is sizing up. The fast-growing burger business, which launched its first brick-and-mortar restaurant last spring in West Allis, is already planning another expansion. This time, on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side.

The restaurant, led by Abdallah Ismail, is slated to open at 5908 N. 76th St. serving its signature, double-stacked Zabiha halal burgers, gyros and sides. A license application also hints at an expanded menu, with ice cream as a possible addition.

At its new location, which is expected to open in October, The Fatty Patty will join a number of existing businesses within 76th Street Plaza, a strip mall located just south of W. Florist Avenue.

The restaurant space, previously the site of 76 Pizza and Wings and Mister Bar-B-Que, is currently home to Super Steak and Lemonade. The business, which last renewed its license in July, has not publicized plans to close. A call to owner Taysir Mustafa went unanswered; however, the restaurateur appears to have a connection to the upcoming business through a relative.

Abed Al-Rahman Mustafa, listed as a co-owner alongside Ismail on the license application, shares an address and surname with Taysir Mustafa.

Ismail took ownership of the existing Fatty Patty food truck during the pandemic. The food truck operates at two locations: downtown Milwaukee near the corner of Water Street and Juneau Avenue and in Wauwatosa at 92nd and Burleigh Streets.

The truck’s over-the-top burgers including Gloppy, featuring a double beef patty, American cheese, Swiss cheese, fried onions, turkey mayo and sliced pickles; Fire Ring, with Swiss cheese, sriracha mayo, jalapeno, lettuce and an onion ring; and the namesake Fatty Patty, a double beef patty layered with American cheese, turkey bacon, avocado mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion, have attracted a dedicated following.

The Fatty Patty also offers a toned-down hamburger and cheeseburger — hold the toppings — as well as a black bean-based veggie burger, the Bean Queen. Other offerings include gyros, a chicken sandwich and sides such as fries, cheese curds, onion rings, jalapeno poppers and mozzarella sticks.

In March, Ismail launched the business’s first brick-and-mortar location at 1119 S. 108th St. The restaurant offers a similar menu, with several additions including a vegetarian eggplant burger, chicken tenders and a spicy chicken sandwich. Ayran, a frothy drink consisting of yogurt, water and salt, is also served.

The upcoming Milwaukee restaurant will focus on pickup and delivery orders, and will not serve alcohol.

At this time, there are no plans filed for alterations to the building.

Once open, proposed hours for The Fatty Patty would be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. In the meantime, the downtown food truck is open Tuesday through Sunday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

For a full list of locations and operating hours, visit The Fatty Patty online.

Neither Ismail nor Mustafa responded to a request for comment.

