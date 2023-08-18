Winter Farmers Market Announces Dates, New Location

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is already looking ahead to its 2023-2024 season, which has several changes, including a new location, in store for market-goers.

Organizers are now accepting vendor applications for the farmers market, which will run from early November to mid-April. Now entering its 15th season, the market has been organized by Fondy (formerly the Fondy Food Center) since 2015.

This year’s market will be held Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside of Fondy Food Center, formerly Legacy Bank, given that renovations are completed by the start of the season. The two-story, 23,130-square-foot building, 2102 W. Fond du Lac Ave., is owned by Self-Help Federal Credit Union and is located on the same block as the century-old Fondy Farmers Market.

“The new space is a beautiful, historic bank building that creates a feeling of old-time nostalgia,” organizers said in a newsletter.

After several years on the move, with previous markets held in Deer District, Mitchell Park Domes, Wisconsin State Fair Park and a former church, the site of this year’s market will presumably serve as its long-term home. If renovations do not finish in time, the market will be held at The Table, 5305 W. Capitol Dr., for the first 12 weeks of the season.

Also different this year, the 2023-2024 market will be split into two parts, with a fall-winter market running from Nov. 4 through Jan. 20 and a winter-spring segment from Jan. 27 through April 13.

The change is mostly noteworthy for vendors, who will be able to choose whether to apply for one season or both. The vending fee for each season, with 12 markets each, is $400.

Those interested in participating must submit an online application by Wednesday, Sept. 6. Applicants will be notified regarding their acceptance to the market no later than Friday, Sept. 13.

Organizers acknowledge that many farmers will no longer have produce during the colder season, so artisans and makers are especially encouraged to apply. The market also regularly features meat, eggs, baked goods and prepared foods.

The Fondy Farmers Market, which operates nearby at 2200 W. Fond du Lac Ave., has more than a month remaining in the 2023 season. Markets are held Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 29.

The market accepts SNAP/EBT benefits.