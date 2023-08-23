The Trade’s Restaurant Adds Lunches

Craft, located on the ground floor of the Deer District hotel, began serving lunch this week.

After three months in business at The Trade, Craft has expanded its operating hours to include lunch service. As of Tuesday, Aug. 23, the restaurant serves lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Located on the first floor of the hotel, 420 W. Juneau Ave., the gastropub recently debuted a menu for the midday meal, featuring upscale pub fare such as wings, burgers and sandwiches, along with soups and salads.

For the table, guests can choose from housemade potato chips dusted with seasoning and served alongside onion dip, locally-made soft pretzels with a variety of dips and wings tossed with Sprecher BBQ, Carolina gold, Korean BBQ, parmesan garlic or buffalo sauces.

Handhelds include a customizable smashburger — a single, double or triple patty made from a blend of chuck, brisket and short rib, combined with sauteed onions, bell peppers or jalapenos and a choice of cheese, sauce and toppings such as Usinger’s bacon, red leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles or a fried egg.

Pulled pork, crispy chicken and chipotle chicken grilled cheese sandwiches are also available, as well as shaved brussel sprout and kale salad, smoked tomato caprese salad, caesar salad and Third Space beer cheese soup topped with bacon, chives and aged cheddar.

The lunch menu is an abbreviated version of Craft’s dinner offerings, which include entrees such as flat iron steak, Duroc Tomahawk pork chops, salmon and lobster mac and cheese, as well as sides and desserts during the evenings.

For breakfast, Craft offers classic egg dishes including short rib hash and eggs benedict, along with sweeter options like steel cut oats, french toast, Greek yogurt parfaits layered with granola and fruit and acai bowls.

The restaurant also plans to introduce brunch service in the coming months.

Craft opened in conjunction with The Trade on May 18 — just ahead of the city’s annual whirlwind of summer activity. It’s one of three bars and restaurants in the building, along with Solomon’s, serving small plates and cocktails, and Il Cervo, a rooftop Italian eatery.

Craft is open for breakfast Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Lunch is served daily from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dinner service takes place Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.