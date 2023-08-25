Four Spots to Celebrate National Dog Day

Four-legged friends are the focus of these Aug. 26 events.

According to the The Old Farmer’s Almanac, the Dog Days of summer have already passed us by. But if you ask Colleen Paige, the most important dog day is yet to come.

Paige, a dog trainer and animal rescue advocate, is the founder of National Dog Day, which takes place Aug. 26. This year’s holiday falls on a weekend, giving dog-lovers an entire day to enjoy their favorite pup-friendly activities.

Still looking for inspiration? A handful of Milwaukee businesses are hosting special events this weekend. Here’s four you can’t miss.

Smoke Shack

Smoke Shack is going all-out for the holiday, with plans to host a specialty Pups & Pints brunch. Along with its typical weekend menu of biscuits and gravy, pulled pork benedict and other barbeque-infused brunch fare, the restaurant will offer a lineup of craft cocktails inspired by fictional dogs.

The Snoopy, for example, features toasted pecan bourbon, Bailey’s, coffee and a peanut butter rim. The Scooby Snack incorporates Jim Beam peach, lemonade, orange juice, peach puree and cherry juice, topped off with a couple of the bone-shaped cookies.

Lady and the Tramp packs a double punch, with a strawberry basil vodka lemonade served alongside a 12-ounce Rebel Kent beer can. Spaghetti not included.

Other offerings will include Slinky and Brian-inspired drinks.

For the dogs, there will be chicken treats, a doggie photo booth and various freebies.

The event will take place at the restaurant and its patio, 332 N. Milwaukee St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Third Ward Pup Crawl

At Riley’s Social House, every day is Dog Day. But to mark the extra-special occasion, the Historic Third Ward bar and sandwich shop is teaming up with neighboring businesses to host an all-day pup crawl on Aug. 26.

Participating businesses include Salty Paws, a doggie ice cream parlor; MOD GEN, 2A Wine Merchants and Milwaukee Dog Club.

Dog apparel store Dapper Doggo Co. is also planning to pop up in the neighborhood during the event.

Those who patronize any of the participating businesses can present a receipt from their purchase at Riley’s, 411 E. Menomonee St., for an opportunity to spin the wheel for a special treat.

For more information, view the event flyer on Facebook.

Great Lakes Distillery

An afternoon of cocktails and community awaits at Great Lakes Distillery. The Walker’s Point business, 616 W. Virginia St., invites dogs and their owners to partake in a belated Dog Day celebration on Sunday Aug. 27.

The event will run from noon to 6 p.m., featuring canine-themed cocktails from the distillery’s outdoor bar, live music and tasty treats for both humans and dogs.

As an added perk, the distillery will be collecting donations for Wisconsin Humane Society throughout the day.

American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers will face off against the San Diego Padres Saturday evening at American Family Field. And though dogs aren’t allowed into the ballpark (just think of the racing sausages!) lucky attendees may just leave with two new pups.

The first 30,000 ticketed fans to enter the gates will receive a complimentary bobblehead figurine of first baseman Rowdy Tellez and his two dogs.

Tickets are available for purchase online.