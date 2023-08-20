The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Murphy’s Law: The Strange Life of Trump Attorney Kenneth Chesebro
Wisconsin native charged as co-conspirator for role in devising fake elector scheme.
Aug 15th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: IKON Hotel Dropped In Favor of ‘Sears Market’ Concept
New proposal to redevelop former Sears department store at Fond du Lac and North.
Aug 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Could Start in 60 Days On Massive Bay View Project
Proposal would add eight buildings, 576 apartments where a vacant factory stands.
Aug 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Knights Gourmet Popcorn Adding Cafe Space
The Jackson Park popcorn store and micro-roastery will soon expand with a new coffee bar.
Aug 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Local Pub Opening Downtown
Better known as LP, the bar will begin its soft opening this weekend.
Aug 16th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: Park East Removal Didn’t ‘Devastate’ Downtown
Controversy over its removal offers lessons to those opposing plan to take down I-794 link.
Aug 14th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. Four Milwaukee Buildings Headed To Auction Block
Iron Horse Hotel, downtown office building, 30th Street Corridor redevelopment candidate and Park Place office building on the market.
Aug 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Associated Closing Southside Branch, Five Others
Closures span Wisconsin and Illinois.
Aug 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. MKE County: Ravine Road Debate Heats Up
Local parks group wants vehicle access maintained for roadway through Lake Park.
Aug 14th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
10. Planet Fitness Planned For Bay View
Gym would fill space recently vacated by Family Dollar.
Aug 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Lake Park Friends Calls on Milwaukee County to Immediately Reopen Ravine Road to Cars
Road was closed in 2014 due to issues with pedestrian bridge which has since been repaired.
Aug 10th, 2023 by Lake Park Friends
2. Milwaukee Irish Fest Offers a Hundred-Thousand Welcomes and Deals at the Gate
Free and discounted admission promotions at the north, south and main gates throughout the festival, supporting veterans, students, families and more
Aug 15th, 2023 by CelticMKE
5. The Music, Food and Family Fun to Experience at This Year’s Milwaukee Irish Fest
The world’s largest Irish music festival takes place at Henry Maier Festival Park from August 17-20
Aug 11th, 2023 by CelticMKE
7. Anderson Gansner Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court
Aug 14th, 2023 by Anderson Gansner
8. Save Some Green: Head to Irish Fest with MCTS Bus Service
No matter if you take the Freeway Flyer, Downtown Shuttle or local routes, Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) offers easy ways to get to the festival
Aug 17th, 2016 by Milwaukee County Transit System
10. MKE24 to Hold “Convention Partner Fair” During RNC Summer Meeting
Opportunity to connect Milwaukee convention vendors to RNC delegates ahead of 2024
Jul 6th, 2023 by MKE 2024 Host Committee
