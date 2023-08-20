Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Aug 20th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

1. Murphy’s Law: The Strange Life of Trump Attorney Kenneth Chesebro

Wisconsin native charged as co-conspirator for role in devising fake elector scheme.

Aug 15th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: IKON Hotel Dropped In Favor of ‘Sears Market’ Concept

New proposal to redevelop former Sears department store at Fond du Lac and North.

Aug 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Construction Could Start in 60 Days On Massive Bay View Project

Proposal would add eight buildings, 576 apartments where a vacant factory stands.

Aug 17th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Knights Gourmet Popcorn Adding Cafe Space

The Jackson Park popcorn store and micro-roastery will soon expand with a new coffee bar.

Aug 11th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

5. Local Pub Opening Downtown

Better known as LP, the bar will begin its soft opening this weekend.

Aug 16th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

6. Murphy’s Law: Park East Removal Didn’t ‘Devastate’ Downtown

Controversy over its removal offers lessons to those opposing plan to take down I-794 link.

Aug 14th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

7. Four Milwaukee Buildings Headed To Auction Block

Iron Horse Hotel, downtown office building, 30th Street Corridor redevelopment candidate and Park Place office building on the market.

Aug 10th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Associated Closing Southside Branch, Five Others

Closures span Wisconsin and Illinois.

Aug 11th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

9. MKE County: Ravine Road Debate Heats Up

Local parks group wants vehicle access maintained for roadway through Lake Park.

Aug 14th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

10. Planet Fitness Planned For Bay View

Gym would fill space recently vacated by Family Dollar.

Aug 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Lake Park Friends Calls on Milwaukee County to Immediately Reopen Ravine Road to Cars

Road was closed in 2014 due to issues with pedestrian bridge which has since been repaired.

Aug 10th, 2023 by Lake Park Friends

2. Milwaukee Irish Fest Offers a Hundred-Thousand Welcomes and Deals at the Gate

Free and discounted admission promotions at the north, south and main gates throughout the festival, supporting veterans, students, families and more

Aug 15th, 2023 by CelticMKE

3. Milwaukee Women Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Unemployment Benefits During COVID Pandemic

 

Aug 17th, 2023 by U.S. Department of Justice

4. World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze to Make Its Milwaukee Debut This Holiday Season

 

Jun 13th, 2023 by VISIT Milwaukee

5. The Music, Food and Family Fun to Experience at This Year’s Milwaukee Irish Fest

The world’s largest Irish music festival takes place at Henry Maier Festival Park from August 17-20

Aug 11th, 2023 by CelticMKE

6. Gov. Evers Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Lance Corporal Tanner Kaltenberg

 

Aug 11th, 2023 by Gov. Tony Evers

7. Anderson Gansner Announces Campaign for Milwaukee County Circuit Court

 

Aug 14th, 2023 by Anderson Gansner

8. Save Some Green: Head to Irish Fest with MCTS Bus Service

No matter if you take the Freeway Flyer, Downtown Shuttle or local routes, Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) offers easy ways to get to the festival

Aug 17th, 2016 by Milwaukee County Transit System

9. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

10. MKE24 to Hold “Convention Partner Fair” During RNC Summer Meeting

Opportunity to connect Milwaukee convention vendors to RNC delegates ahead of 2024

Jul 6th, 2023 by MKE 2024 Host Committee

