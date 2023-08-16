Local Pub Opening Downtown

Better known as LP, the bar will begin its soft opening this weekend.

The newest bar and restaurant to join Milwaukee’s downtown entertainment district is preparing to open its doors this weekend.

Local Pub — better known as LP — will host a soft opening on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19, the owners announced Tuesday afternoon.

Located at 1137 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., LP will occupy the narrow storefront between Insomnia Cookies and The Moderne apartments, in what was formerly The Loaded Slate tavern.

Named in honor of the building’s early days as a music store, the new tavern will be led by Edward DeShazer and Mike Edler. The pair have also recruited industry veterans Ben Crevensten and Andrew Logman. Rebecca Beres is registered agent for the business.

DeShazer and Edler also own Whitetail MKE, a tavern located across the street.

Crevensten, whose credits include Meat & Co. and HotWax, will head up culinary operations at the tavern. A lineup of scratch-made pub fare will likely include the chef’s indulgent burgers — a carryover from HotWax, which closed in March — along with sandwiches, wings and shareable appetizers.

The owners also plan to serve brunch. A full menu will soon be available to view online.

As for the drink menu, Logman will contribute his mixology skills — honed by years of experience in the cocktail scene. Most recently, he operated SlyFox Cocktail Bar on the Lower East Side, where he and his team concocted creative and cutting-edge beverages.

Designed with inclusivity in mind, the menu will feature craft cocktails and craft beer selections, as well as a variety of non-alcoholic drinks.

Ahead of the opening, the owners completed a full redesign of the building’s interior. The resulting space is streamlined and minimalistic — a far cry from the maximalist decor favored by the previous occupants.

Gone are Loaded Slate’s innumerable pennants, miniature football helmets, framed jerseys and other bits of sports memorabilia that covered every inch of the former tavern. The space now features a shining white bartop, pendant lighting and black leather stools that match a handful of high-top tables. The building’s cream city brick is on full display, as are clean rows of polished glassware — ready and waiting.

LP will open at 4 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. Grand opening details have not yet been announced.

Once the business is in full swing, its hours of operation will be Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 11 a.m. to close, Saturday from 10 a.m. to close and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.