New Downtown Bar In 1892 Building

LP or Local Pub would open in former Loaded Slate space near Deer District.

As the Deer District has developed over the past years, business owners are jostling for locations ever closer to the action of the city’s bustling entertainment hub. Soon, a new business will join the lineup.

LP, or Local Pub, is expected to open in early 2023 at 1137 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., in what was formerly The Loaded Slate tavern.

LP co-owners Edward DeShazer and Mike Edler, who also own Whitetail MKE across the street, would head up operations at the new tavern.

The owners said they are looking to bring a unique concept to the area, with plans to focus on providing a top-notch brunch, lively happy hour and an environment “where everyone feels welcome.”

DeShazer said he’s not looking to run a late-night establishment. Rather, the tavern would cater to a wide variety of mid-day and evening visitors.

“If it’s a couple that wants to let their hair down on a Saturday afternoon, they can do that,” DeShazer said. “But if it’s people that want to bring their kids in before a game or on a Saturday before the monster truck rally, we want them to feel welcome as well.”

The menu is still under development, said DeShazer, though he noted the business plans to work with local chefs. The tavern would also offer craft cocktails and craft beer selections, as well as a variety of non-alcoholic drinks.

“We really want it to feel inclusive for everyone,” DeShazer said.

The tavern’s title is a nod to the history of the 130-year-old building, which originally operated as a music store, Beck Music. Hence, LP.

“We wanted to make sure that we paid homage to the historical aspects of the building while making it feel modern,” DeShazer said.

The tribute goes beyond mere symbolism. The owners have also removed the drywall and ceilings, stripping the interior down to its original brick structure that was first constructed in 1892.

DeShazer said he intends to add a retractable garage door at the front of the building, which would open to the fresh air during the warmer months, contributing to an indoor-outdoor feel.

LP hasn’t set an opening date yet. DeShazer said he’s aiming for early 2023, but doesn’t want to rush the process.

“First impressions are big,” he said. “So we want to make sure that our first impression is the best impression.”

The Loaded Slate tavern, which was previously located in this building, closed in June after 11 years in business. The closure followed an April incident in which the bar was the scene of a fatal shooting that killed 30-year-old Shannon Freeman, the head chef at City Lights Brewing. Freeman was walking away from the shooter, Adrew J. Terry, when he was shot.