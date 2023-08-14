Controversy over its removal offers lessons to those opposing plan to take down I-794 link.

As soon as he was first elected to the position of Milwaukee’s Mayor in 1988, John Norquist began considering an effort to remove the one-mile long Park East freeway spur. On those occasions when the idea was floated it got opposition. A 1994 Milwaukee Sentinel article co-written by Tom Daykin warned that the Park East spur “plays a valuable role in moving cars and trucks through the city’s heart, transportation planners say…Vehicles that now use the Park East would be forced onto city streets not built to handle as much volume as the freeway.”

But in April 1999, Norquist got Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson and Milwaukee County Executive Tom Ament to agree to a transportation plan that included removing rather than reconstructing the freeway spur as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) had planned.

The idea soon met with outrage led by downtown china shop owner George Watts, who called for Norquist’s recall from office. Watts denounced the Park East plan as “crass stupidity” that would cause traffic jams, congestion, noise, and pollution while costing downtown jobs, increasing traffic deaths and delaying emergency vehicles.

“This will be absolutely devastating, economically, to Downtown,” Watts forecasted. “We are in the hands of a mayor who doesn’t believe in freeways. He wants the city to shrivel up and die.”

Or as one letter writer to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, predicted, taking away freeways like this would “give us the same despair that Third World countries have now.”

Watts ultimately ran against Norquist in 2000, making the Park East Freeway the major issue in his campaign for mayor and running newspaper and TV ads attacking the plan. He also filed a lawsuit to block the spur’s removal. But Watts lost, getting only 44% of the vote and his lawsuit was ultimately dismissed by a court.

In 2003, the freeway was removed and replaced with a four-lane McKinley Avenue that connects to Knapp Street. And none of the traffic jams and other ills predicted by Watts occurred.

Instead the impact was all positive. Taxpayers saved $25 to $55 million in funding by tearing down rather than reconstructing the spur and 24 acres of land was freed up for economic development. “By 2006, land values in the area of the Park East increased an estimated 180 percent, and property taxes grew by 45 percent. Three new neighborhoods emerged from the freeway’s rubble: McKinley Avenue District, Lower Water Street District, and Upper Water Street District,” according to an analysis by the American Planning Association. ‘Now known as the Park East Corridor, the area has generated over $1B in investment funding “

The current proposal to replace the elevated I-794 freeway between 6th Street and the Hoan Bridge with a street-level boulevard has many similarities. It is just under nine-tenths of a mile in length, with some WisDOT proposals calling for replacing a shorter section of the elevated freeway. It will yield more urban land, 32.5 acres that could be could be developed as apartments, offices and other buildings with estimated values totaling $1.5 billion, according to Rethink 794. And it would knit together the trendy Third Ward and the East Town area of Downtown, which has some of the most expensive real estate in Wisconsin.

And aș with the McKinley-Knapp Street replacement for the Park East, the elevated I-794 would be replaced by Clybourn Street, which would be converted to a two-way street, and St. Paul Avenue. In both cases, replacing the freeway with the more efficient street grid provides many more points to exit, enter or turn.

That said, this section of the freeway has more daily traffic, 67,700 vehicles per day, WisDOT has estimated, versus an estimated 54,000 for the Park East spur. But only 26,600 of those 67,700 vehicles are driving the entire length from 6th St. to the Hoan Bridge; the rest are already descending into the downtown area, as Urban Milwaukee reported.

Yet there are fears, once again, of traffic jams or that the commute time will increase for suburbanites driving to downtown office towers. Milwaukee alderman Robert Bauman has said there are some people in the business community who are “dead set against” the proposals, as Urban Milwaukee reported. “I was called crazy for supporting this. Literally crazy,” said Bauman.

That’s just the kind of language George Watts used to oppose the Park East removal. A more calming prediction was offered by former City of Milwaukee planner Peter Park at a July conference sponsored by Rethink794. Historically, “every single time a freeway came down, a neighborhood got better and access got better,” Park noted. “Every time a freeway was cut into a neighborhood, it didn’t get better.”