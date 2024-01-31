No, I-794 Won’t Be Eliminated
Many seem to think state proposal will tear down Hoan Bridge. Nope. Will that change the views of detractors?
The headlines gave many people in Milwaukee the idea that I-794 and its iconic Hoan Bridge were going to be torn down.
“Two plans to remove I-794,” declared the Journal Sentinel; “proposal to tear down I-794,” the Business Journal warned; “Prospects for Removing I-794,” Milwaukee Magazine announced; “weigh in on I-794 replacement or removal” offered the Biz Times; and whoops, even Urban Milwaukee had a story about “Potential I-794 Removal.”
Drivers, in short, will still be able to take the current Lincoln Memorial ramp up to the Hoan Bridge and drive all the way to the freeway’s end near College Avenue.
Besides the headlines, it probably didn’t help that some 15 years ago there was a proposal to tear down the Hoan Bridge and replace it with a grade-level roadway, which had southside residents of the county up in arms, and defeated the plan. To many residents this sounded like Deja Vu all over again.
“Yes, people thought it would tear down the Hoan,” said County Supervisor Steven Shea, who serves the same area.
Last May the City of St. Francis passed a resolution that “opposes any transportation alternative that incorporates demolition or decommissioning of the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge or any other part of the existing I-794,” as Erik S. Hanley reported.
“We’ve tried to make it as clear as possible, the project doesn’t have anything to do with the Hoan Bridge,” said Taylor Korslin of the advocacy group Rethink 794, which supports the project.
Sinicki and Shea have explained to the many worried constituents they heard from that the project is only in downtown Milwaukee. Whether most voters have come to realize the Hoan Bridge is not at risk is unclear. But both politicians are convinced their districts are very opposed to the project.
“It’s a big issue,” Shea says. “This is going to affect Bay View, St. Francis, Cudahy and South Milwaukee.”
“This is an issue they care a lot about,” Sinicki says.
I lived for nearly a decade in Bay View and took I-794 to Downtown, getting off at the Milwaukee St. exit. Switching to the Lincoln Memorial wouldn’t add more than a few minutes through Downtown, as Korslin estimates.
Shea, however, says the elimination of a freeway linkage between I-794 and the Marquette Interchange is a problem: “People use it to get north and get west. The Hoan Bridge will go back to being a ‘bridge to nowhere’ as far as my constituents are concerned.”
Shea says he doesn’t know how many drivers use this connection. WisDOT estimates that of the 73,900 daily trips through the 10-block stretch of downtown freeway considered for removal, just 26,600 use the entire stretch, meaning some 47,300 trips start or end Downtown.
This has raised concerns of traffic jams in Downtown, which Sinicki says could be an issue. Republican State Sen. Duey Stroebel of Saukville, some 25 miles away, has blasted the I-794 proposal, predicting that “Milwaukee will be plagued with increased traffic congestion and drive times.”
Korslin notes that Clybourn Ave., 6th Street and other downtown streets are currently under used and can accommodate more traffic. His group has also estimated that removing that stretch of downtown freeway could free up as much as 32.5 acres that could be developed as apartments, offices and other buildings with a projected value as high as $1.5 billion. Downtown Milwaukee has some of the state’s most expensive real estate.
But south shore politicians have argued that removing 10 blocks of the freeway, by making I-794 less convenient, could make suburbs like Cudahy less desirable. Could this become a city-versus-suburb issue? Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson “has encouraged a thorough review of the options,” his spokesperson Jeff Fleming told Urban Milwaukee. “While he is open to very significant changes in the configuration of the roadway, he has not yet taken a formal position.” Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley has yet to take a stand.
Shea gave the issue a different kind of regional slant: “The south shore suburbs have always felt like they are the poor stepchild, that the North Shore gets preferential treatment.”
Actually the South Shore has two ways to get downtown, via I-43/94 and I-794, while the North Shore has only I-43. But on issues like this emotions often carry more weight than facts.
Options Under Consideration
Freeway Options
Boulevard Options
As-Is Rebuild
3D Renderings
One thought on “Murphy’s Law: No, I-794 Won’t Be Eliminated”
Totally removing the connection of 794 to the Hoan would be a BIG mistake. Pouring thru traffic on to the city streets – only to get back on the freeway a few blocks later, would just create unnecessary traffic – much of it heavy trucks in the downtown setting. And the Park East comparison is not valid Park East didn’t connect to anything. That freeway stub ended at Ogden Ave. and removing it just moved the ending a few blocks further west.
The proposed freeway variation the moves the lanes closer together would keep the thru-traffic convenience, allow traffic to move easily from South to the West (and vice-versa) and still free up a lot of development space. Clearly the best solution.
I have worked downtown, live on the South side, come down for business and recreation. I use this road frequently, coming into downtown, going West or South from downtown, and driving through downtown. Taking out a section of the freeway would just create a huge problem that would only cost more to fix later.