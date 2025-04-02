See New Options To Slim I-794 in Downtown or Make It A Boulevard
WI Department of Transportation has narrowed study to effectively two options.
This article is available only to Urban Milwaukee's paid members.
Membership is available for $9 per month or $99 per year and includes access to this article, an ad-free website, a customizable member email, access to free tickets and events and more. Most importantly, it provides the support necessary to generate thoughtful, independent journalism. Join today.
Are you already a member? Sign in.
Transportation
-
Amtrak Substituting Buses for Trains on Hiawatha, Other RoutesApr 2nd, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
A Final Public Meeting On Converting Stadium Freeway to BoulevardApr 1st, 2025 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Supervisors Seek to Limit Cellphone Use While DrivingMar 25th, 2025 by Graham Kilmer