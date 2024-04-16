Mayor Backs Boulevard To Replace I-794 Downtown

'We should be thinking about the city we want in the future, 30 years from now.'

Mayor Cavalier Johnson has made his position clear on the proposal to rebuild Interstate 794 through Downtown. He would like to see some portion of the east-west elevated freeway converted to a boulevard, creating a more vibrant city.

“I support a reconfiguration of Interstate 794 in downtown Milwaukee,” said Johnson during his inauguration speech Tuesday morning at City Hall. “It offers a chance to maximize growth and maximize investment while keeping transportation connectivity here in the city.”

The Rethink 794 coalition has advocated for converting the stretch between N. 6th Street to the lakefront into a boulevard as a means to better connect Downtown with the Historic Third Ward and promote economic development. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is formally studying multiple boulevard options alongside other options to rebuild the 1970s freeway segment.

“The key is not simply thinking about our commutes today,” said Johnson. “I think people are narrowly thinking about how a change there affects them personally today. We should be thinking about the city we want in the future, 30 years from now. What’s the Downtown that our kids and grandkids will inherit? That’s the sort of mind frame I have when I think about what will happen with 794.”

He previously signaled his openness to the idea in late 2022, but his comments Tuesday were far more definitive. And they come as WisDOT is expected to release two final study options in the coming months.

None of the WisDOT plans contemplate the removal of the Hoan Bridge between Downtown and the South Side; just 10 downtown blocks (or less) of the 4.76-mile I-794 highway that runs from I-94 to the Hoan Bridge and south to Layton Ave. would be turned into a boulevard.

The city’s 2040 Downtown Plan, approved last year, states that the official city position is for removal, but also allows for support of realigning the freeway. “If full removal is not feasible via this current project, any interim alternative should prioritize modernization of the infrastructure to reduce the footprint, activation of the public spaces and streets under the bridges, improvements to the ramp connections and increased safety for pedestrian crossings,” says the plan.

Removing the freeway to connect and expand the bordering neighborhoods would fit with Johnson’s Growing MKE plan to increase the amount of housing in the city and his vision for economic development.

The eight options studied by WisDOT all involve realigning the freeway and removing ramps. Two of the options involve removing the east-west freeway in favor of a boulevard. Short of rebuilding the freeway as-is, all of the options would increase the amount of developable land and involve configuration changes to the street grid.

The issue hasn’t broken down into a simple city-suburbs divide. Officials with the Historic Third Ward Association have raised concerns about increased traffic volumes on local streets. Officials with the city-owned port have also raised questions about trucking impacts and the need to develop suitable alternative routes. Concerns have also been raised about where the boulevard would start on the west, with the possible necessity to build a new lift bridge over the Milwaukee or relocate the streetcar maintenance facility.

WisDOT estimates that 26,600 vehicles make an end-to-end trip across the entire study area each day. More than double that total enters or exits the study area via a ramp and does not make an end-to-end trip, presumably to start or end a trip Downtown. Proponents of a boulevard have said a grid would better diffuse traffic across city streets and that removing the elevated structure would better connect Downtown while creating more land for public or private use.

Prior Milwaukee Mayor John Norquist once sought to see both Interstate 794 and the Park East Freeway spur brought down to street level, but compromised at removing the Park East Freeway. A study done after its removal showed that travel times to many Downtown destinations were reduced as a result of increased street grid connections. The Milwaukee Bucks‘ Deer District development now encompasses much of the western half of the former Park East Freeway’s footprint. The North End and other apartment complexes cover the eastern segment. President Joe Biden recently visited Milwaukee to announce a $36 million grant to rebuild N. 6th Street to better connect the west side of Downtown (Westown) with the neighborhoods to the north.

Both east-west freeway segments were constructed as part of an unfinished plan to encircle Downtown with highways.

County Executive David Crowley has yet to state his view on the matter publicly.

For more on Johnson’s inauguration speech, including a pledge to get involved in education, see our earlier coverage.

Freeway Options

Removal Options

As-Is Rebuild

3D Renderings