Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

It remains unclear when any major Ravine Road reconstruction project will actually occur, but the debate over the road’s future has already begun.

The road has been closed since 2014, due to concerns about the structural integrity of the historic bridge that spans it. The bridge was fixed and reopened to the public in 2022. But the roadway has remained closed.

Milwaukee County Parks has, since at least 2019, identified the need to replace or reconstruct Ravine Road by 2027. That year it presented a handful of general options for the redevelopment of the road.

The options ranged from reconstructing or rehabilitating the road for vehicle use, redesigning it for strictly bicycle and pedestrian use, designing for one-way vehicle traffic and a pedestrian trail and also closing the trail all-together. The cost for the options ranged from $193,000 to $1.3 million, with the mixed-use designs being most expensive.

The department has requested funding for an extensive public engagement and design project in the 2024 county budget. Whether that funding is allocated remains to be seen as will be up to the Milwaukee County Board. The project will be competing for limited funding with many other parks projects, as well as projects in other departments.

Lake Park Friends, a nonprofit citizen organization, has begun publicly advocating for restoring vehicle access to the road and also called for its immediate reopening.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“Further, reopening the road to pedestrian-only traffic would constitute a fundamental change in the use of the road and undermine the integrity of a beloved historic treasure in Milwaukee,” wrote Anne Hamilton, president of the group, in a letter to the local supervisor Sheldon Wasserman. “And such a move would violate the historic preservation requirements over which the Milwaukee Historic Preservation Commission has oversight.”

The road was part of the original design of Lake Park, which was the work of famous landscape architect Frederick Law Olmsted. “The road, a key element of Olmsted’s design, intentionally provides a unique ‘pleasure driving’ experience in the park, especially for people who are not ambulatory,” Hamilton wrote.

Parks has not endorsed an option for the roadway. But it does have an internal policy to reduce pavement throughout the system. And it has found that redeveloping roadways into bicycle and pedestrian trail reduce pavement and long-term maintenance costs. Though, plans for these types of projects have not always been greeted warmly.

It’s possible that the future of Ravine Road will be out of the department’s hands. Lake Park falls within the City of Milwaukee’s North Point Historic District and is therefore subject to the Historic Preservation Commission’s (HPC) approval process for any alterations, according to Tim Askin, a senior planner with the commission.

In a letter to Ald. Jonathan Brostoff, Askin notes that Parks own roadway management plan “specifically notes the requirement to comply with Historic Preservation Commission rules regarding Lake Park.” The general redevelopment options from 2019, which Parks plans to make the foundation of its public engagement and design project, would all constitute alterations subject to HPC approval.

Will concerns for historic preservation be found in conflict with ideas about the future of county parks? That’s also possible. Parks officials have already made clear that the department is wrestling with what the future of its roadways should be. “Over half of our capital requests are for parking lots and roads,” Deputy Parks Director James Tarantino has said. “And this is not something that really, really impacts recreation or health outcomes for our citizens.”

Tarantino has said that bicycle and pedestrian trails are safer, encourage healthy activity and cost the department less money long-term. “We’re trying to build out a future park system for people, not only for cars,” he said. “We’re trying to prioritize our investment away from paved assets.”

In the meantime, Lake Park Friends is still calling for the immediate reopening of Ravine Road now that the bridge has been fixed. The friends group commissioned a field review of the pavement conditions by the engineering and design firm Kapur & Associates. The engineer, Tim Anheuser, concluded, “With tree trimming and minor maintenance I believe that the roadway could be quickly reopened.”

The pavement is in “fair condition with 50-60% residual value remaining,” Anheuser wrote. Parks has not invested in maintaining the vegetation and tree canopy of the road during the 8 years that it was closed and it has become very overgrown. This is creating a shady, moist environment contributing to deterioration. There is also some areas where water has infiltrated the subsurface of the road, which has caused damage.

Anheuser said the road should probably be closed to truck traffic and that, regardless of further deterioration, it should be rehabilitated within three years, which is roughly the same schedule Parks had for the project.

Sup. Wasserman said Friday in a message to constituents that he was working have the metal fencing at either end of the roadway removed. Though he noted the concrete barriers would remain, for now, adding that he is relying on the determinations of county engineers, “who are still assessing the road conditions of a road that has visibly decayed over the last eight years.”

The supervisors previously released a survey to constituents that found significant support for closing the road to vehicles or adding pedestrian-friendly design elements to the roadway.

Wasserman also announced two community meetings he will hold on the project. One in August another in September.

Monday, Aug. 28

Lake Park – Marcia Coles Community Room

3133 E. Newbury Blvd.

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 12

East Branch Library

2320 N. Cramer St.