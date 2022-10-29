Pedestrians can once again cross the historic foot bridge in Lake Park.

The Ravine Road Bridge in Lake Park has reopened. Well, sort of.

The bridge is open to pedestrian traffic and safe to traverse, but construction is not entirely finished. Anyone that visits the bridge will likely be able to discern this from the piles of lumber for an unfinished staircase and he massive cranes that still tower over the ravine.

Milwaukee County Parks told Urban Milwaukee that the bridge deck is open, but that site restoration work continues below. Visitors to Lake Park seemed to notice the bridge was open before anyone had a chance to remove the fencing from the north side of the bridge. Urban Milwaukee saw half a dozen people cut around the northern fence Thursday as they traversed the bridge.

The bridge was constructed in 1905. In 2014, the road beneath the bridge was closed when significant structural issues with the bridge were noticed. In 2016, the bridge was closed to pedestrian traffic upon the suggestion of the county’s engineers. At the time, the word was that the bridge was not in any immediate danger of collapse.

The county spent $3.4 million to restore the historic bridge, with $2 million coming from a federal grant, $300,000 raised by the Lake Park Friends group and another $1 million from the county. Zenith Tech is the lead contractor on the project.

The project was not just a a general construction project, but also a historic preservation project. This facet drove up the cost of the project and even scared off some potential contractors. “They had backed out because of what they perceived as a risk, a very risky project,” said, principal civil and site engineer for the county, in 2021.

Supervisor Sheldon Wasserman‘s district encompasses Lake Park and he led the charge to secure funding for the project. Wasserman released a district newsletter Friday announcing the bridge was open and a grand opening ceremony planned for November.

“Preserving such an important cultural landmark for future generations to use and enjoy would not have been possible without the hard work and financial contributions of Milwaukee County taxpayers and Lake Park Friends,” Wasserman said. “I want to single out Lake Park Friends for the dedication and work they put into this project from the very beginning.”

