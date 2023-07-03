12 new places to check out for coffee, lunch or an upscale dinner.

There were a dozen new places that opened in June, but perhaps the most notable was the Jackson Grill, a longtime Milwaukee favorite for steaks, which had closed in March 2022. Last month it reopened under new management that has pledged to continue offering the old restaurant’s menu and recipes. Here are all the grand openings in June:

The Edison

The Historic Third Ward’s newest restaurant welcomed its first guests on the final day of June, offering coal-fired meats, seafood and, for dessert, a nostalgic rum cake with a tropical twist.

The Edison strives to strike a balance between sophistication and approachability, and is open daily for brunch, lunch and dinner.

A grand opening is set for July 5.

Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare

Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare opened its first standalone location in late June after relocating from Crossroads Collective.

The new lunch and dinner restaurant, 207 W. Freshwater Way, packs bold flavors into a fast-casual format. Stop by for a curry bowl, salad or grilled naan sandwich.

Safina

Safina, a modern Italian restaurant, opened its doors at 785 N. Jefferson St. in early June, coinciding with the summer’s first installment of Jazz in the Park.

The East Town restaurant is the newest project from brothers and longtime restaurateurs Joe, David and Sal Safina.

A grand opening is tentatively set for early July.

Gibraltar

This jazz and cocktail venue from musician Evan Christian reopened in June after a years-long hiatus.

The new Gibraltar made the leap from its original Walker’s Point location to 131 N. Jackson St., in the Historic Third Ward, and picked up where it left off, offering live music and other entertainment in an intimate venue.

Fusion Poke

The newest location for Fusion Poke opened June 16 at 329 N. Broadway, in the Historic Third Ward.

The restaurant — the third Milwaukee location for the fast-growing chain — offers an extensive menu of poke bowls, ramen, sushi and more, as well as fruit smoothies, milk tea and soft drinks.

Red Snapper

This northside fast-casual seafood restaurant reopened in early June under new management, featuring a revamped menu with brand new recipes.

Red Snapper serves chicken, fish and shrimp dishes along with sides such as coleslaw, fries, spaghetti and gumbo. The restaurant also offers chicken wings and sandwiches.

Third Ward Beer Garden

The Historic Third Ward ushered in summer with the launch of its new beer garden in Catalano Square.

The Third Ward Beer Garden activates a neighborhood green space while offering cocktails, beer and live music.

Tsaocaa

In an effort to stand out amid Milwaukee’s recent influx of boba cafes, Tsaocaa brings more than just beverages to the table.

The new cafe, at 2224 N. Farwell Ave, offers a wide variety of fruit-forward, carbonated and creamy drinks, plus Hong Kong-style waffles and irresistibly crispy Korean fried chicken.

Milwaukee’s Tsaocaa is the first Wisconsin location for the cafe chain.

Interval Bay View

Interval opened its long-awaited Bay View location in late June. The new cafe is the second for the Milwaukee business, owned and operated by Ryan Hoban.

Interval offers a menu of classic coffee and espresso drinks, as well as a selection of seasonal beverages and small plates.

27th Steak & Potato

27th Steak & Potato held a grand opening ceremony on the final day of June to celebrate its arrival in the Southgate neighborhood.

As you might’ve guessed, the restaurant, 3158 S. 27th St., serves steak and potatoes. But there’s also sandwiches, burgers and chicken wings, along with an impressive array of desserts.

Jackson Grill

Jackson Grill, a long-time southside supper club, reopened under new ownership in June.

Despite its relatively quiet return to business, the restaurant, 3736 W. Mitchell St., was met with great appreciation from neighbors, former regulars and Milwaukee sports figures who used to frequent the neighborhood gem.

Rise & Grind Cafe

After a three-year hiatus, Rise & Grind Cafe returned to business on June 10, offering smoothies, brunch and a community gathering space in the neighborhood.

Owner Baboonie Tatum said she hopes to continue ramping up operations throughout the summer, adding entertainment and an expanded menu.

