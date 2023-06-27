Third Ward’s The Edison Opens Friday

New American eatery is the latest from Benson's Restaurant Group.

Benson’s Restaurant Group is just days away from opening its newest restaurant, The Edison, in the Historic Third Ward.

When the first guests walk through the doors of the new American eatery on June 30, they will find a restaurant striving to strike a balance between approachability and sophistication, nostalgia and modernity, offering an experience that is both elegant and affordable.

The approach is immediately noticeable in The Edison’s design and layout, featuring warm lighting and a moody color scheme, plius a mix of high-top banquettes, bar seating and cushioned booths complete with plush throw pillows.

Chris Adams, chief operating officer at Benson’s, said the restaurant hopes to “play down the middle,” adding, “we really wanted this restaurant to be a little bit darker and have a little bit more of a steakhouse feel.”

The tone also comes through in the menu, including a wide variety of dishes ranging from lobster and coal-fired porterhouse steak to comforting mushroom casserole.

Alex Sazama, corporate executive chef for Benson’s, adds some playfulness to the menu with dishes such as “unapologetically huge brioche french toast cut too thick.” The over-the-top brunch plate is finished with bruleed bananas and a dollop of hazelnut butter.

There’s also Wagyu hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry and sprinkled with everything bagel seasoning. The shareable plate, served alongside a saffron hot honey sauce, equates to a high-brow take on pigs in a blanket.

Other dishes include scallops atop miso carrot puree with red curry, spring peas, charred oyster mushrooms and chive oil; tempura lobster fingers with sweet chili garlic sauce; chicken brined in sweet tea and served with lemon jus and button mushrooms; and a cauliflower steak with pickled golden raisins, serrano pepper aioli, black lentils, petite greens and curry vinaigrette.

For brunch, The Edison will offer elevated classics including eggs benedict with horseradish sabayon, fried chicken and waffles and ricotta scrambled eggs.

“If you want to expensive steak, we have it. If you want a burger, we have that. If you want a great dessert to add on, the rum cake is probably one of my favorite desserts that we have,” Adams said.

The rum cake, listed on the dessert menu alongside Basque cheesecake, chocolate miso tart and a skillet cookie, holds special significance for Sazama, who used his mom’s recipe to recreate the cake, a childhood favorite, for the restaurant.

“The fact that I can take that journey back in time every day here is awesome,” Sazama said. He didn’t make any changes to the base recipe, which “was already perfect,” though he did add a dollop of rum crème fraîche and lime zest on top.

To accompany its food offerings, The Edison has a robust drink program, including “heavily allocated” spirits, craft cocktails and inventive non-alcoholic options.

The pre-prohibition inspired bar features a large selection of bourbons from “all the major houses down in Kentucky,” according to Patrick Erdman, general manager of The Edison, as well as a well-rounded wine menu and several local and regional beers on tap.

One tapline is reserved for cold brew, made with Valentine Coffee Roasters. The restaurant also serves espresso.

The Edison, 322 N. Broadway, includes more than 5,300-square-feet of indoor and outdoor space, and can accommodate up to 180 guests.

Its soft opening will begin Friday, June 30, with a grand opening to follow on July 5.

The Edison will be open seven days a week for brunch, lunch and dinner. Starting Friday, hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

