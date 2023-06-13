Third Ward’s Fusion Poke Opens June 16

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The newest location for Fusion Poke is set to open later this week in the Historic Third Ward. The upcoming restaurant will be the third poke-focused eatery to join the neighborhood.

According to owner Andy Zheng, the restaurant will begin its soft opening this Friday, June 16, with a grand opening to follow next month.

The storefront at 329 N. Broadway has been under construction for the better part of a year. The finished, 2,454-square-foot interior now features guest-ready banquette and table seating, glowing signage and a handful of bright chandeliers reminiscent of jellyfish.

The new Fusion Poke will be the third Milwaukee location for the fast-growing chain, which opened its first restaurant in 2018 at 1813 E. Kenilworth Pl. and its second in 2021 at 1433 N. Jefferson St. Zheng also briefly operated a Fusion Poke in Illinois.

Fusion Poke offers six signature poke bowl variations including Tako Poke with octopus, edamame and yuzu; Sake Poke with spicy salmon, pineapple and shredded carrot; and a vegetarian bowl with tofu.

Guests can also opt for the build-your-own-bowl option.

The counter-service restaurant also offers ramen, rice bowls, sushi rolls, Korean chicken wings and a wide selection of snacks ranging from crab rangoon to packaged Hello Panda cookies.

Beverage options include fruit smoothies, milk tea and soft drinks.

Fusion Poke is a counter-service restaurant that also offers online ordering for carryout or delivery. Most menu items, including entrees, are priced between $13 and $16. The full menu is available to view online.

The Asian-Hawaiian fusion restaurant is the latest addition to the Broadway Market Lofts, a window shopper-friendly collection of storefronts with apartments on the upper floors. Other commercial tenants in the building include Francesca’s, a clothing store, and IVme, a medical spa. The ground floor of the three-story building underwent renovations in 2016.

The restaurant’s grand opening, set for mid-July, will feature a buy-one, get-one-free special for the entire menu.

Starting Friday, the Third Ward’s Fusion Poke will be open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 10:30 p.m.

