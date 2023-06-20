Interval’s Bay View Cafe Opens June 24

Long-awaited cafe in old Stone Creek space on KK set to welcome its first guests.

The Summerfest fireworks won’t be the only eye-opener this weekend. Interval has announced plans to open its Bay View cafe this Saturday, June 24.

It will be the second stand-alone location for the business, led by Ryan Hoban. It’s been a long journey for the cafe, 2268 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., which was first proposed for the building in early 2022.

“Bay View we thank you for your unending patience and perseverance as we have made a place for y’all and built a team we think you’ll really love,” Interval ownership wrote in a Tuesday morning social media post.

The new cafe fills a space previously occupied by Stone Creek Coffee, which departed at the end of 2021.

The refreshed cafe space features Interval’s signature, Scandinavian-inspired design, including wood-paneled ceilings, globe pendant lighting and matte black accents.

Interval also replaced an exterior leaning wall, previously a source of contention between Stone Creek leadership, the building owner and the city, Urban Milwaukee previously reported.

At the new cafe, guests can expect a lineup of coffee drinks, espresso, homemade pastries and small plates, as well as a seasonally rotating menu and a cozy environment — similar to that of Interval’s flagship cafe, 1600 N. Jackson St.

In addition to locally-roasted drip coffee and traditional espresso beverages, the cafe offers a seasonal menu of dressed-up drinks. Previous offerings include a draft cereal milk latte, refreshing espresso and tonic and a Thai basil and pineapple-infused cold brew with black peppercorn and oat milk foam.

Interval previously operated an additional cafe in partnership with Milwaukee Artist Resource Network. The cafe opened at the artist hub, 191 N. Broadway, in 2021 and closed in March 2023.

The cafe space reopened soon after, under the leadership of MARN and featuring a lineup of local vendors including Racine-based Esperanza Coffee Collective and Milwaukee’s own Troublemakers’ Cocina, along with wine, cocktails and beer — including New Barons on tap — from the bar.

Starting June 24, Interval’s Bay View cafe will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.