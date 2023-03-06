Interval Leaving MARN Art + Culture Hub

Cafe will leave Third Ward space in preparation for launch of new Bay View location.

Interval is winding down operations at its Third Ward location within the Milwaukee Artist Resource Network (MARN) complex.

The cafe will continue serving its coffee, tea, wine and snacks at the arts hub, 191 N. Broadway, through March 20, at which point MARN will take control of the food and beverage program as Interval prepares to launch its newest location in Bay View.

“We cannot thank MARN arts enough for welcoming us at the MARN Art + Culture Hub in the Third Ward,” the company said in a Monday afternoon social media post. “As we prepare to open our new Bay View location, we’re looking forward to exploring ways that MARN and Interval can continue to collaborate.

Ryan Hoban, owner of Interval, opened the cafe’s first location in 2018 at 1600 N. Jackson St., in the Lower East Side neighborhood. The second location, formed in partnership with MARN, opened in 2021.

The upcoming Bay View cafe, 2266 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., will fill a space previously occupied by Stone Creek Coffee, which closed in December 2021. The leaning wall that ultimately led to Stone Creek’s departure has since been repaired, while the building’s interior is redecorated in Interval’s signature, minimalist style.

Interval has not yet declared an opening date for its Bay View cafe, but teased an upcoming announcement on social media.

MARN is now on the hunt for a food and beverage manager for the cafe. More information about the job and how to apply is available online.

Interval will be open at MARN Monday and Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through March 20.

Neither Hoban nor Mal Montoya, president and CEO of MARN, responded to a request for comment by the time of this article’s publication.