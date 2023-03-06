New Indian Restaurant For Walker’s Point

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ruta’s Vibrant Indian Cafe will vacate its Crossroads Collective stall at the end of the month, with plans to open a stand-alone restaurant in Walker’s Point.

The new restaurant will occupy the former Bowls To Go space, 207 W. Freshwater Way, between Purple Door Ice Cream and Float Milwaukee.

“It fits our vibe very much,” said owner Ruta Kahate of the neighborhood. “It’s hip, it’s cool, it’s eclectic, there’s a real sense of curiosity about food.”

The new restaurant is expected to open at the end of April, featuring an expanded menu including salads and variety of drinks in addition to the current lineup of handheld naanwiches and curry bowls.

There will also be a dedicated menu for vegetarian and vegan dishes. Kahate, who eats primarily vegetarian herself, said it is “disheartening” when restaurants offer only one meat-free option, or treat vegetarian dishes as an afterthought. At Ruta’s, the goal is to feature a diverse and flavorful selection of plant-based items, she said.

Kahate also noted her excitement to introduce regional Indian ingredients, condiments and more that will likely be new for many diners. That may include flaxseed podi — a blend of flaxseed, sesame seeds and spices — as well as pickled ginger and a wide variety of vegetables.

As Ruta’s continues to grow, Kahate said she remains dedicated to offering a menu filled with “bright, light and lively foods.”

“I look forward to a continuation and expansion of that healthful, vibrant menu and space,” she said.

Kahate, an accomplished chef, food consultant and author of three cookbooks, has previously operated six restaurants and cafes in Goa, India. Ruta’s, which launched at Crossroads Collective in April of 2021, was her first Milwaukee venture.

The restaurant’s last day in service at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., will be March 31. Until then, its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Follow the progress of the new location on the Ruta’s Facebook page.

Crossroads Collective has seen its share of changes within the past several months. In addition to Ruta’s upcoming departure, Hot Wax will exit the food hall after March 12. Its replacement, Atwood Hwy BBQ Company, is expected to open April 10. E&F Pizzeria, a spin-off concept by Egg & Flour pasta bar, recently closed. Another vendor, Discourse, spent the month of January overhauling its cafe at the food hall. Last month, it reopened as The Counter, a non-alcoholic cocktail bar.

Photos