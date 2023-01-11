Steak and Potato Restaurant Coming To 27th Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If the past 30 years in the restaurant industry have taught Osama Abushanab anything, it’s that life will at some point give you lemons.

After a decade of operating a successful restaurant, 76 Steak & Potatoes, at 7601 W. Hampton Ave., Abushanab’s landlord opted not to renew his lease at the address. The business now operates without Abushanab.

“I started from scratch in that location,” he said. “And then when the landlord saw how successful I was, he just wanted the building to do his own in there, I guess.”

“I put blood, sweat, almost lost my family — that’s how many hours I used to put in here. And now he’s just going to come and take it like, ‘hey, your lease is up.’ You know, it’s the law. I can do nothing about it.”

So in his effort to turn lemons to lemonade, Abushanab concentrated his efforts into readying a new location to continue serving his meat, fish and potato-focused menu to hungry guests.

The new restaurant, 27th Steak & Potato, is set to open in early March at 3158 S. 27th St.

76 Steak & Potatoes remains open at 76th Street and W. Hampton Ave, but Abushanab said he was no longer the licensee as of Nov. 1. In order to continue operations, the restaurant’s new owner will need to apply for a new license.

The 4,291-square-foot building where the new restaurant will open was formerly Golden Dragon restaurant, the China House Chinese and Japanese restaurant and, most recently, a massage parlor.

Abushanab has owned the building since 2019, according to city records. Over the past several years, he has steadily completed a full remodel of the space, including updated plumbing, electric and new equipment.

“I’m redoing the whole thing, from A to Z,” he said.

And though the transition has had its challenges, Abushanab said he is optimistic about the new location and “can’t wait to open.”

Abushanab said that the new restaurant’s menu will be similar to the original, with some additional offerings. The best-selling baked potato, topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon bits, chives, butter and house-made seasoning blend, along with the customer’s choice of steak, chicken, shrimp or gyro meat, will remain unchanged, as will its T-bone steak.

The new restaurant also plans to offer healthier options such as quinoa salad, caesar salad, grilled chicken, vegetables with dip and cooked-to-order angus beef burgers, according to Abushanab.

“It’s something unique, something different,” Abushanab said of his menu. “I like to be unique.”

A website for the new restaurant with a detailed menu and hours is expected to launch in the coming weeks.

Abushanab’s former landlord, Fakhry Maizer, did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

