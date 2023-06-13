Jackson Grill Reopens on South Side

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When Andy Radjenovich learned that Jackson Grill, a southside steakhouse, was slated to close, the longtime chef and industry veteran was not content to watch the restaurant fade into Milwaukee history.

“This place was a staple,” Radjenovich said of the neighborhood establishment, 3736 W. Mitchell St., which operated for 20 years under the ownership of Heidi Schmidt and her late husband, Jimmy Jackson. “I didn’t want to see a place like this disappear.”

Radjenovich quietly reopened Jackson Grill in early June, filling the dining room Wednesday through Saturday and serving up a classic supper club menu with French influences.

The road to reopening has not been an easy one, said Radjenovich, between the industry-wide staffing shortage, inflation and an ever-changing dining landscape due to the still-lingering impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. But he is determined to remain patient, “be picky” and do things “the right way” in order to properly honor the beloved neighborhood establishment.

In its heyday, which, according to Radjenovich, was “ever since it’s been open,” Jackson Grill was a go-to spot for athletes, politicians and other big names looking to enjoy a quiet meal. Milwaukee Bucks and Brewers players were frequent visitors, and even Bud Selig was known to stop in from time to time.

“I can remember the first time I was in there,” said Radjenovich, who was a frequent visitor on his off days. “It was just quiet, cozy, and we had an amazing meal.”

Radjenovich also recalled the decor, which he said reminded him of his grandmother’s house — in a good way. Guests can rest assured that the restaurant’s homey vibe, from its wood-paneled walls to its mid-century modern back bar, remains perfectly preserved. The intimate, dimly-lit dining room also features framed newspaper clippings dating back to the earliest days of Jackson Grill, as well as a collection of colorful, vintage glassware.

Radjenovich did allow himself one new addition: a TV that alternates between displaying sports games and black-and-white movie scenes. “Sometimes you just need to keep an eye on the baseball game,” he said.

In creating the menu, Radjenovich consulted with a former Jackson Grill chef and gathered input from restaurant regulars. Escargot with garlic butter, bruschetta a la grill and tournedos au poivre all made their way back onto the menu by popular request.

Other entrees include filet mignon with natural jus, bone-in Duroc pork chops with demi-glace garlic confit and a portabella mushroom, airline chicken with asparagus and mash, Alaskan salmon and Viking Village sea scallops with mushroom risotto, spinach and béarnaise.

The restaurant also serves cocktails and homemade desserts such as bananas foster and creme brûlée. In classic supper club fashion, meals are preceded by a relish tray.

Radjenovich, who inherited all of Jimmy Jackson’s original recipes, stayed true to the former owner’s creations, making only minor adjustments to improve the quality of certain dishes.

He also updated nearly all of the kitchen equipment, including adding a gas grill that replaced the charcoal and wood-burning one favored by Jackson. The steaks are just as tasty, according to Radjenovich, who said the meat’s irresistible flavor and tenderness can be attributed to Jackson’s “super secret” marinade, not the cooking method.

The reopened restaurant will also continue to emphasize guest experience. “Service is very, very important,” said Radjenovich, who added that he’s overjoyed for the return of Kevin Murphy, who will resume his position as front-of-house manager.

“We’re just going to keep on making it as great as we can,” Radjenovich said.

Jackson Grill is open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by phone as the restaurant works to revamp its online presence.

