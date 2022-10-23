Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Tauro Cocina’s Flan is as Authentic as it Gets

While creating the menu for their upcoming restaurant, Tauro Cocina, co-owners Alberto and Ahidé Valdepeña drew inspiration from across the world, incorporating classic Italian staples, traditional Mexican flavors and an overall global flair. But when it came to dessert, the Valdepeñas happened upon the perfect dish without ever leaving city limits. While attending a mutual friend’s birthday party, the Valdepeñas met Kristen Uribe and sampled her flan — a specialty — that she had brought along to share with fellow guests. It was love at first bite. “We got to try her flan prior to the opening,” said Ahidé Valdepeña. “And we had an idea for a flan that she specifically made for us, the lavender one. And that was the beginning of the story.” When the time came to open the restaurant, the Valdepeñas asked Uribe if she would like to add her flan to the menu. “Honestly, I was just really shocked,” Uribe said. “I just really felt truly honored to have them think of me for the dessert menu.”

Pete’s Pops ‘Golden Pop’ Promotion Returns

Pete’s Pops is bringing back its annual Wonka-inspired Golden Pop promotion, giving customers the opportunity to win big — with the promise of a delicious consolation prize. Inspired by the man who once proclaimed, “however small the chance might be of striking lucky, the chance was there,” Pete’s will place four golden popsicles, coated in real gold leaf, inside of its end-of-year mystery boxes — Willy Wonka-style. The four lucky customers who discover a golden pop in their box will receive free Pete’s Pops for the 2023 season. The promotion runs from Saturday, Oct. 22 to Oct. 23. Winners must post a photo of their winning pop to social media. Owner Pete Cooney said that the promotion started four years ago as a way to show appreciation for customers at the end of the busy season, as well as a way to drive sales as the weather starts to turn cold.

Voyager Plans Gatto Nero Pop-Up Dinner

Crossroads Collective Vendors Plan Pop-Up

Crossroads Collective will soon be the site of a crossover between two of its vendors. On Sunday, Oct. 23, Alex Pawlak of Egg & Flour will partner with Discourse Coffee to host This Must Be The Place, a breakfast pop-up at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. Pawlak has been a chef for nearly two decades. For the past year, he has worked alongside his brother, Adam, and the team at Egg & Flour, but he said he’s always been interested in branching out. “I’ve always kind of wanted to do my own thing, too,” he said in an interview with Urban Milwaukee.

Modern Greek Restaurant Planned For Former View MKE

A Chicago-based restaurant group will soon open its first Milwaukee location at the former View MKE building, 1818 N. Hubbard St., in Brewers Hill. Avlí, which has five locations throughout the Chicago area, offers a modern take on Greek cuisine with dishes like shredded filo-wrapped prawns with spicy mayo and greek yogurt sauce; and Sagnaki, pan fried Greek cheese served with spiced fig compote. “We can show you that Greek food can be something worthy of traveling to, because of the food and the atmosphere and how we treat you,” said owner Louie Alexakis. “I feel that Milwaukee really will embrace us for that reason.” Alexakis, a veteran Greek restaurateur, opened his first restaurant in 1989 inside a Chicago nightclub. In 2009, he opened his first Avlí. Since then, Alexakis has been orchestrating what he calls a “contemporary Greek dining renaissance.” The intention, he explained, is to create an atmosphere as welcoming as the food is delicious.

Brew’d Burger Plans East Town Food Truck Park

Brew’d Burger Shop food truck has been a hit among customers for its creative, beer-infused burgers, sliders and sandwiches since it opened at Zocalo in March 2022, but after departing from the Walker’s Point food park in early October, owner Shannon Rowell is gearing up for a new venture. Before its final day at the food park, Brew’d posted a Facebook update, expressing gratitude to the Zocalo team and the Milwaukee community, adding, “we have learned so much that we decided we’re taking this show on the road! Stay tuned: a new chapter in Milwaukee dining is coming.” The burger operation now has its sights set on a gravel lot in the East Town neighborhood, according to a recently-filed license application. The application notes Rowell’s plans to operate Brew’d Burger Shop in the currently-vacant lot, 711 E. Kilbourn Ave., which the application notes will be a food truck park, with porta potties and garbage cans, and where musicians may play.

Inside The Harbor District’s Newest Restaurant

Bridgewater Modern Grill is just days away from welcoming its first guests. The riverfront restaurant is awash in a flurry of activity as staff implement finishing touches throughout the dining room, bar and outdoor patio in preparation for the Tuesday, Oct. 25 grand opening. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant, 2011 S. 1st St., seats up to 400 diners at once — key for keeping up with an influx of reservations for opening week. The restaurant received nearly 300 reservations within 24 hours of launching the online booking system according to Rik Acken, general manager. The 6,000-square-foot main dining room seats 165, including a 30-person private dining room and booths with a view of the restaurant’s open kitchen. “We really wanted to have the design feel like a very coastal, very California-casual,” said Chris Adams, executive vice president of the Marcus family-owned Benson’s Restaurant Group, during a tour of the space. “And I think the designers that we use with RINKA really portrayed a lot of that.”

New Restaurant Would Bring Home Cooking to Uptown Neighborhood

A local restaurateur is planning to open her first brick-and-mortar establishment in Milwaukee’s Uptown neighborhood. Katina Benton would open Jazz’z Kitchen at 5033 W. Center St., bringing home-cooked food to a neighborhood that she said has limited dining options. “From what I’ve known, there’s not a lot of food, you know, in that area,” Benton said. “And it’s a very busy area.” Jazz’z will be Benton’s first restaurant, though she has been cooking for friends and family for nearly her entire life.

Jamaican Restaurant Fiyahside Plans New Location

Fiyahside, a northside spot for Jamaican cuisine, has plans to open a new location on W. Capitol Drive in a former Chinese restaurant. That’s according to a license application, which notes plans for a full service restaurant at 6113 W. Capitol Dr. The restaurant originally opened in December 2016 at 3709 W. Villard Ave., adjacent to Paul’s Petro gas station. As of Oct. 14, that location remained open — with a nearly constant flow of customers observed during a mid-day lunch rush. Lascelles Rattray is the registered agent for both locations. Fiyahside serves authentic Jamaican dishes including jerk chicken, curry goat, steamed cabbage and red beans and rice. The restaurant is also known for its ginger-based juices sourced from Aunt Manda’s, a local small business. The restaurant does not serve alcohol.

Goodkind Ending Brunch Service

Bay View is a hot spot for weekend brunch, but the neighborhood will soon have one less option for the late-morning meal. Goodkind, an upscale restaurant and tavern at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., is ending its brunch service at the end of the month. Fans of the restaurant will have until Oct. 30 will mark the last day to grab a heaping plate of breakfast poutine, french toast sticks, or a morning remedy from the restaurant’s craft cocktail menu. In place of brunch, Goodkind will add Sunday dinner service starting Nov. 6., the restaurant announced on Instagram Thursday. Switching out brunch for a dinner service is meant to give staff members more time to rest between Saturday and Sunday shifts “We’ve got a much smaller crew these days, and frankly, these folks work reeeeally hard to make GK the special place that it is,” the online post said. “That being said, that crew that works here every day deserves more time to rest between Saturday and Sunday. It’s just the right thing to do.”

