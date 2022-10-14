Modern Greek Restaurant Planned For Former View MKE

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Chicago-based restaurant group will soon open its first Milwaukee location at the former View MKE building, 1818 N. Hubbard St., in Brewers Hill.

Avlí, which has five locations throughout the Chicago area, offers a modern take on Greek cuisine with dishes like shredded filo-wrapped prawns with spicy mayo and greek yogurt sauce; and Sagnaki, pan fried Greek cheese served with spiced fig compote.

“We can show you that Greek food can be something worthy of traveling to, because of the food and the atmosphere and how we treat you,” said owner“I feel that Milwaukee really will embrace us for that reason.”

Alexakis, a veteran Greek restaurateur, opened his first restaurant in 1989 inside a Chicago nightclub. In 2009, he opened his first Avlí. Since then, Alexakis has been orchestrating what he calls a “contemporary Greek dining renaissance.” The intention, he explained, is to create an atmosphere as welcoming as the food is delicious.

To pay homage to Greek traditions and mythology, the restaurant aims to embody three Greek traditions: philoxenia, a welcoming of strangers and an eagerness to show hospitality; meraki, putting the best of one’s self into work; and kefi, the act of living life joyfully.

“I saw the generations before me treat their customers this way, and it left an indelible mark on me,” he said. “I wanted to make sure that we express that to whoever comes to our restaurants — we’re happy that you’re there. You could have picked, in Chicago, 7000 other restaurants, in Milwaukee, probably 1000 different places to eat at, or cooked at home, or gotten food delivered, but you chose to come to us. Thank you.”

The new restaurant’s menu will feature favorites from the other Avlí restaurants, while allowing chefs the creative liberty to “make each restaurant their own,” Alexakis said. Guests will be able to customize the experience, he said. They can choose to have a series of small, shareable plates, an entree or a simple appetizer to enjoy alongside a cocktail.

In any case, Alexakis highly recommends starting the meal the traditional Greek way, with a bite of cheese and a spread. Whether it’s roasted garlic and eggplant dip or seafood dip, Alexakis said the starter — of course paired with a drink or cocktail — is a surefire way to “start the night off on the right foot.”

The beverage program at the restaurant will complement the food menu with a selection of Greek wines, craft cocktails and Greek spirits like ouzo and Metaxa brandy.

Avlí will move into the 6,920-square-foot space previously occupied by View MKE, which closed in November 2020 due to the pandemic. The space was also once home to the restaurants Roots and Wolf Peach. The hilltop building is complete with a two-level dining space, terrace and patio overlooking the city.

Alexakis said he doesn’t have any major structural changes in mind for the building, which he said “has good bones.” Instead, the focus will be on creating an inviting ambience that evokes a summer in Greece. The finished decor will likely be vibrant, white and well-lit with lots of flowers,” Alexakis said.

“I do envision making you feel like you’re in a really warm, Mediterranean venue,” Alexakis said. “That’s critical for us.”

Alexakis joined with partners FOX32 Chicago sportscaster Lou Canellis and investor William V. Glastris Jr. in 2018.

The Milwaukee restaurant is expected to open in spring 2023.

Correction: a previous version of this article said that Avlí originally opened in 2018.

