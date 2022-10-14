Goodkind Ending Brunch Service

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Bay View is a hot spot for weekend brunch, but the neighborhood will soon have one less option for the late-morning meal.

Goodkind, an upscale restaurant and tavern at 2457 S. Wentworth Ave., is ending it’s brunch service at the end of the month. Fans of the restaurant will have until Oct. 30 will mark the last day to grab a heaping plate of breakfast poutine, french toast sticks, or a morning remedy from the restaurant’s craft cocktail menu.

In place of brunch, Goodkind will add Sunday dinner service starting Nov. 6., the restaurant announced on Instagram Thursday. Switching out brunch for a dinner service is meant to give staff members more time to rest between Saturday and Sunday shifts

“We’ve got a much smaller crew these days, and frankly, these folks work reeeeally hard to make GK the special place that it is,” the online post said. “That being said, that crew that works here every day deserves more time to rest between Saturday and Sunday. It’s just the right thing to do.”

The post indicated that it’s not saying goodbye forever to brunch. “We still have some brunch tricks up our sleeves,” it said, advising customers to be on the lookout for “pop-ups and parties.”

Brunch fans can keep an eye on the Goodkind Instagram page for further updates.

The restaurant opened in 2014 under the ownership of Katie Rose, Paul Zerkel and Lisa Kirkpatrick. The brunch program was added in early 2015.

Goodkind’s brunch menu offers a handful of creative dishes, ranging from comforting Brunch Risotto topped with a poached egg, bacon, aged cheddar and caramelized onions, to plant-based options like a fava bean falafel waffle featuring cucamelon, dill, marinated tomatoes, charred cabbage and butternut squash hummus.

The restaurant also serves up hair of the dog via nine house cocktails, with an additional eight non-alcoholic options.

The dinner menu is more extensive, offering a selection of seafood, meat or vegetarian entrees, appetizers and small plates. champagne battered oyster mushrooms and lavender anchovy-rubbed leg of lamb are standouts on the seasonally-changing menu.

Goodkind is open for indoor and outdoor dining, plus curbside pickup Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday brunch will continue through Oct. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. After that, Sunday hours will be 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

A representative of Goodkind did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.