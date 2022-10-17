New Restaurant Would Bring Home Cooking to Uptown Neighborhood

Jazz'z Kitchen is expected to open Nov. 15 near the corner of W. Center St. and 51st St.

A local restaurateur is planning to open her first brick-and-mortar establishment in Milwaukee’s Uptown neighborhood.

Katina Benton would open Jazz’z Kitchen at 5033 W. Center St., bringing home-cooked food to a neighborhood that she said has limited dining options.

“From what I’ve known, there’s not a lot of food, you know, in that area,” Benton said. “And it’s a very busy area.”

Jazz’z will be Benton’s first restaurant, though she has been cooking for friends and family for nearly her entire life.

“I was always in the kitchen,” she said. “I always did the family dinners, everybody was at my house. I just liked cooking.”

Benton said she started small, running a catering operation for friend and family get-togethers.

“I figured I wanted to do a little bit more, so that’s why I’m trying to open a restaurant now,” she said. “To let people know what I’ve got.”

Jazz’z would offer an assortment of home-cooked meals including sandwiches, lasagna, chicken and seafood, plus vegetarian dishes. A kid’s menu would include grilled cheese sandwiches, among other options. Additionally, the restaurant would offer soul food plates on Sundays.

Benton, who abstains from eating pork, said her menu would not include any pork products.

The title of the takeout-only restaurant was inspired by Benton’s long-time nickname.

“I’ve been called Jazzy for a long time,” said Benton, adding that her fashion and hairstyle influenced the nickname. “So I just decided to keep that in.”

The building itself is living up to that title with a fresh, bright coat of paint. Other than that, Benton said she doesn’t have plans for further changes for the building, which has operated for years as various restaurants.

The space previously held New Manna Cafe and Catering. Before that, it was Guess Who’s Cooking, and later, Kingdom Cafe and Catering.

Another restaurant, Wrightway Kitchen, filed a license application and occupancy permit for the space in April, but was denied approval based on a previous police report, according to city records.

The Jazz’z space is located within a 3,808-square-foot building that also houses Ace Market, a convenience store. The upper floor of the two-story building is residential.

Jazz’z is expected to open Nov. 15. After that, the restaurant would be open for carryout Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

