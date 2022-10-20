Brew’d Burger Plans East Town Food Truck Park

After leaving Zocalo a new location on Kilbourn Ave. where musicians may play as well.

Brew’d Burger Shop food truck has been a hit among customers for its creative, beer-infused burgers, sliders and sandwiches since it opened at Zocalo in March 2022, but after departing from the Walker’s Point food park in early October, owner Shannon Rowell is gearing up for a new venture.

Before its final day at the food park, Brew’d posted a Facebook update, expressing gratitude to the Zocalo team and the Milwaukee community, adding, “we have learned so much that we decided we’re taking this show on the road! Stay tuned: a new chapter in Milwaukee dining is coming.”

The burger operation now has its sights set on a gravel lot in the East Town neighborhood, according to a recently-filed license application.

The application notes Rowell’s plans to operate Brew’d Burger Shop in the currently-vacant lot, 711 E. Kilbourn Ave., which the application notes will be a food truck park, with porta potties and garbage cans, and where musicians may play.

The future food truck park has a proposed opening date of Oct. 30.

The real estate development company New Land Enterprises owns the 6,725-square-foot lot, which was most recently used as a construction staging area for Ascent. The finished tower, located across the street, is now the tallest mass-timber building in the world.

According to the license application, Brew’d will provide 12% of its monthly sales to New Land as payment for leasing the lot.

Rowell, agent for Kikos MKE LLC, and her partner Ramsés Alvaréz, a private chef, launched the Brew’d food truck earlier this year in the former Dairyland Old Fashioned Burgers truck, taking over the previous operator’s spot at the Zocalo food park.

The partners also operate Dia Bom , a Latin-Asian fusion vendor at Crossroads Collective , an East Side food hall that is also owned by New Land.

Pending approval of its liquor license from the Common Council, Brew’d expects to generate 80% of revenue from food sales and 10% from alcohol, along with an additional 10% from merchandise, including t-shirts and logo stickers.

The food truck has also been known to make appearances at local events, and has recently set up at Squeak Fest and Pridefest. It’s unclear whether Brew’d will continue these appearances.

Rowell did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.

